Conor McGregor charged with assault, criminal mischief in New York

Irish fighter Conor McGregor has been charged with assault and criminal mischief following a backstage disturbance at a UFC event in New York.

Police had wanted to question McGregor after footage emerged online appearing to show him throw a “hand truck” at a bus taking rival fighters away from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed the Irishman had turned himself in and had been charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief.

The spokesman added that Cian Cowley (25), also a mixed martial arts fighter, from Hyde Park, Dalkey, Dublin, had been charged with assault.

He said both men would appear in court later on Friday.

On the day the 29-year-old was stripped of his UFC lightweight title, McGregor and an entourage were seen at a press conference for Saturday’s UFC 223 event, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

Footage then emerged on the Instagram account of undercard fighter Felice Herrig which was captioned ‘Conor McGregor causing trouble’.

Police earlier said one person had been injured when a bus window was smashed, with the chaotic scenes leading to three fights being cancelled this weekend.

‘Facial cuts’

Michael Chiesa, who received “several facial cuts”, tweeted to say the New York State Athletic Commission had decided to pull him from his bout against Anthony Pettis.

Addressing his opponent, he said: “I’m devastated to say the least. Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That’s all I have to say for now. Much love.”

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) statement said a vehicle that contained a number of athletes competing at an event taking place this weekend had been “vandalised”.

“The organisation deems today’s (Thursday) disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow.”

UFC later released a statement, confirming Chiesa’s injuries, and also said flyweight Ray Borg would not be taking part in his fight against Brandon Moreno due to “multiple cornea abrasions”.

“Lightweight Michael Chiesa, who received several facial cuts, was deemed unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission and the UFC medical team, and he was removed from his bout against Anthony Pettis,” it said.

“Flyweight Ray Borg, who was scheduled to face Brandon Moreno, was deemed unfit to fight as well due to multiple cornea abrasions.”

Artem Lobov, who was due to take part in a featherweight bout with Alex Caceres, was also removed from the card due to his “involvement in the incident”, UFC said.

In an earlier statement, it said: “The organisation deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend’s card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow’s ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday’s event at Barclays Center.”

‘Disgusting’

The ugly scenes were condemned by UFC president Dana White, a long-time advocate of McGregor’s, who called the incident “one of the most disgusting things that’s happened in the history of the company.”

The scenes came at the end of what had already been a rough day for McGregor as he lost his lightweight title.

White revealed at a press conference that McGregor’s 155lb championship will be up for grabs this weekend, with the Irishman having not fought in the Octagon since winning his belt in November 2016.

McGregor initially delivered a brief and to-the-point reaction, saying: “You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c****”.

McGregor, who was beaten in a boxing match by Floyd Mayweather Jr in August 2017, the last time he fought, had been expected to have his crown taken from him for some time.

Number one Tony Ferguson, who held the interim title in his absence, has been booked to fight Nurmagomedov on four occasions, but the bout is yet to take place.

Nurmagomedov will now face featherweight champion Holloway, with the winner claiming McGregor’s crown and the interim belt becoming null and void when a new champion is decided. - PA