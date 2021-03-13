Brexit and Covid to feature in St Patrick’s Day Biden-Martin talks

US president Joe Biden and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will hold a virtual meeting on March 17th to mark St Patrick’s Day and and reaffirm the “deep, historic partnership” between Ireland and America, the White House said on Friday.

“They will also discuss combatting Covid-19, addressing global challenges, increasing our shared prosperity, and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“Although the pandemic prevents the traditional White House celebration of St Patrick’s Day this year, we look forward to marking this holiday and our close relationship with Ireland in a safe way.”

Britain’s decision to postpone the implementation of a key part of the Brexit agreement is set to feature in discussions.

Ahead of St Patrick’s Day, the US Senate is preparing to unveil a new resolution in support of the Belfast Agreement to the floor early next week.

Commenting on London’s decision to extend the grace period for custom checks between Northern Ireland and Britain, US congressman Richard Neal said the move was “arbitrary and capricious”.

“There seems to be a pattern that is developing in the aftermath of Brexit,” he said, referring to Britain’s unilateral decision to delay the introduction of checks by six months, in breach of the agreement.

“It was the arbitrary nature of how the UK challenged what they had previously agreed to…the sort of camouflaging it by suggesting that it is only about a temporary postponement,” added Mr Neal, who chairs the powerful ways and means committee.

Britain has argued that the move to delay the introduction of checks was needed to keep goods on shelves in Northern Ireland. However, the EU is now preparing legal action against the UK for breaking the terms of the Brexit agreement, which required the checks to be introduced by April 1st.

Britain is dispatching an official from the Northern Ireland Office to Washington in a bid to counter Irish influence in the US capital as criticism grows at the highest levels in the US about Britain’s decision to breach the terms of the Brexit agreement.