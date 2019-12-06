Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida

A bomb threat was reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday and the area was evacuated as authorities were investigating, the base said in a tweet.

The threat came hours after a shooting killed four people and injured eight at the naval air station Pensacola. A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspected shooter.

A bomb threat has been reported for Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The immediate area was evacuated for safety. Security Forces, EOD and the Fire Department are currently on scene investigating.



We will provide more information as it become available. — 45th Space Wing (@45thSpaceWing) December 6, 2019

More to follow . . .

– Reuters