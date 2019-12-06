Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida

The area has been evacuated as investigations continue

Map: Datawrapper

A bomb threat was reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday and the area was evacuated as authorities were investigating, the base said in a tweet.

The threat came hours after a shooting killed four people and injured eight at the naval air station Pensacola. A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspected shooter.

– Reuters