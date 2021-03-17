Biden expresses ‘strong support’ for Belfast Agreement in meeting with Martin

US president Joe Biden expressed “strong support” for the Belfast Agreement in a virtual meeting on St Patrick’s Day with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking at an online press event before the meeting, he said political and economic stability in Northern Ireland was in all our interests.

Mr Biden said he looked forward to hosting the Taoiseach in person in Washington next year.

The president confirmed that the White House would be illuminated in green on Wednesday night to “celebrate the deep deep affection Americans have, particularly Irish Americans, for Ireland”.

He spoke of his Irish ancestors, including Ambrose Finnegan, who was a footballer and a newspaper man. He recalled how he would tell the young Biden: “Joey remember, the best drop of blood in you is Irish.”

The president recalled his first visit to Ireland to see the land of his ancestors.

Earlier vice-president Kamala Harris said that the relationship between Ireland and the US remains strong as she hosted Taoiseach Micheál Martin for a virtual meeting in the White House.

“Happy St Patrick’s Day on behalf of our country. As you know, our country has a long history, of friendship, of shared values and culture,” she said.

US vice-president Kamala Harris said she looked forward to hosting the Taoiseach in person next year. Photograph: AFP

She said that, of her many responsibilities as vice-president, she was very excited to participate in the annual st Patrick’s Day breakfast.

“I only wish that it were in person, but we can hope for next year that we can share a good breakfast together.”

Speaking in the vice-president’s ceremonial office in the executive office next to the West Wing, Ms Harris said that looked forward to hosting the Taoiseach in person next year.

“On behalf of the president I would like to thank Ireland for advancing our shared values as a member of the United Nations Security Council and also thank you for our robust economic partnership,” she said, noting that she hails from California.

“We take great pride in what we have created around technology. And we have great admiration for the work you’re doing in Ireland and the partnership we share.”

Mr Martin began his comments by offering Ireland’s condolences to America for the shootings overnight in Atlanta. He referenced the election of Mary Robinson as the first female president of Ireland and said she was elected “by the women of Ireland”.

The Taoiseach said he hoped to welcome Ms Harris to Ireland as vice-president.

“You would be most welcome. We know the ties between our nations are rich and they are deep.”

Mr Martin also referenced Stripe, the online payments company founded by the Collison brothers, with dual headquarters in Dublin and San Francisco.

He also spoke about Kay Kennedy, an Irish woman from Meath, who was the first woman to run for state office in California in the late 19th century. Additional reporting.