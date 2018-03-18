UK should consider remaining in EU beyond March 2019, Brexit committee proposes

Britain should consider remaining in the European Union beyond March 2019 to allow more time to resolve issues such as the future of the Border, the House of Commons Brexit committee has proposed.

The cross-party committee says in a report on the current negotiations that Theresa May’s government has made little progress on solving the problem of how to maintain an open Irish border with no checks and no infrastructure, if the UK leaves the customs union and the single market.

“The government must now come forward with credible, detailed proposals as to how it can operate a ‘frictionless border’ between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland because at the moment, the Committee is not persuaded that this can be done at the same time as the UK is leaving the single market and the customs union. We know of no international border, other than the internal borders of the EU, that operates without checks and physical infrastructure. This is deeply concerning,” the committee’s chairman, Labour’s Hilary Benn said.

The report comes at a crucial moment in Britain’s negotiations with the EU, as officials work through the weekend in an attempt to reach agreement on a transition period to follow next year’s exit. The transition deal is part of an overall withdrawal agreement, which includes a commitment to maintain full regulatory alignment in both parts of Ireland if other options for avoiding a hard border cannot be agreed.

Ms May has rejected the EU’s draft text on this issue because it does not include a commitment to avoid any new barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. The Government and the European Commission have insisted, until now, that there can be no agreement on a transition period before the text on the Border is agreed.

Britain is pressing to have the issue kicked forward so that it would be resolved as part of negotiations on its future partnership and trade relationship with the EU.

The Brexit committee supports Ms May’s rejection of the draft text because it says that any deal on full regulatory alignment with the EU should apply to the UK as a whole.

“We agree with both sides that maintaining a frictionless border through the Future Partnership and Specific Solutions is the best option. We look forward to scrutinising the Government’s proposals, when they are presented. In their absence, however, we remain of the view that we cannot see how it will be possible to maintain an open border with no checks and no infrastructure if the UK leaves the Customs Union and the Single Market,” the report says.

Britain and the EU hope to agree terms of withdrawal and a future partnership by October, to allow time for the European Parliament and Westminster to ratify the deal. The committee says that, if substantial parts of the deal remain to be negotiated by then, Britain should seek a limited extension of the time limit imposed by Article 50 of the EU treaty. The Committee also recommends that the proposed transition period should be capable of being extended if this proves necessary.

The committee’s report was approved by a majority of its members but a substantial minority, including the DUP’s Sammy Wilson, rejected the recommendations about Northern Ireland.