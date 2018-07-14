Trump takes golf break on UK visit with more protests due

Further protests are to be staged against US president Donald Trump as his UK visit turns from talks with British prime minister Theresa May and the Queen to golf at his Turnberry resort.

The US president apologised to Ms May on Friday over an incendiary interview criticising her premiership, and hailed UK-US relations as the “highest level of special”.

While tens of thousands of protesters staged demonstrations across the UK against Mr Trump’s views and politics, he met the Queen at Windsor Castle as the official part of his whirlwind visit to the UK drew to a close.

On Friday night he flew on Air Force One to Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland for a two-day private stay at his famous Turnberry golf resort but protests are expected to continue on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected in Edinburgh for a Carnival of Resistance in the Meadows area of the capital.

Campaigners will also gather outside the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, and it is predicted there could be further demonstrations at Turnberry.

Greenpeace flew a paraglider with a banner message saying “Trump Well Below Par” above the resort on Friday evening.

Ben Stewart, from the campaign group, said: “Theresa May should not have dignified Trump with a visit to the UK. The vast majority of British people are appalled by his words and deeds. He is, simply, the worst president ever. That’s why we flew over him with a message branding him well below par.”

Despite saying a blimp depicting Mr Trump as a nappy-clad baby had made him feel unwelcome in London he is expected to be playing golf while Saturday’s protests take place.

Scottish secretary David Mundell greeted the president at Prestwick on Friday night and said: “(Mr Trump) said he had been in Scotland many times and was very pleased to be here as president.

“He obviously feels very strongly about his mother’s Scottish heritage and he’s looking forward to playing golf at Turnberry and is hopeful that the weather will be conducive to that.”

The main focus of Mr Trump’s visit was his meeting with the prime minister on Friday, which took place in the wake of an explosive newspaper interview in which he said the Theresa May’s Brexit plans would kill off a trade deal with America and Boris Johnson would be a “great prime minister”.

At a press conference later in the grounds of the Ms May’s country residence, Mr Trump insisted he “didn’t criticise” the prime minister and hit out at “fake news”.

The US president told Ms May “whatever you do is OK with me” on Brexit, but urged her to “make sure we can trade together”.

The prime minister said the United States is “keen” to do a deal with the UK.

“We will do a trade deal with them and with others around the rest of the world,” she said.–Press Association