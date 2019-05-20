Theresa May to start talks with cabinet over new withdrawal bill

British prime minister Theresa May is set to begin discussions with senior ministers on her proposed new offer to MPs in a final attempt to get her Brexit deal through parliament.

The weekly meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday is expected to sign off on a package of measures to be included in the forthcoming withdrawal agreement bill (WAB) aimed at winning cross-party support.

However there was widespread scepticism at Westminster that it will fare any better than her three previous failed attempts to get the Commons to pass the deal.

Following the collapse last week of cross-party talks with Labour aimed at reaching a common approach, Jeremy Corbyn said he had not yet seen anything new that would persuade him to support it.

Liberal Democrats leader Vince Cable said the British government is going to have to do “something drastic to break the log jam” concerning Brexit.

He warned that there is a risk of a default no deal exit and called on the government to engage with the issue of what a no deal would mean.

Mr Cable told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the “dangerously seductive” suggestion that the UK could exit and then become involved with World Trade Organisation (WTO) trading was of concern.

The WTO is breaking down, he said. “WTO deals are not worth having. It is a toothless organisation.”

Mr Cable wants a confirmatory referendum so the public can vote again on the issue of Brexit. “Without that we can’t make progress.”

He said it was “bizarre” of Mrs May to argue that “people would riot” if there was a second referendum.

This week appears likely to be another torrid one for the UK prime minister with the Conservatives braced for a hammering at the hands of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the European elections on Thursday.

One weekend poll put them in a humiliating fifth place behind the Greens, with the results likely to exacerbate frustration in the party at the failure to leave the EU in March as planned.

Labour — which has been criticised for facing both ways on a second referendum - is also expecting a difficult result with the same poll showing them in third place behind the Liberal Democrats.

The new withdrawal agreement bill is expected to include provisions on future trade arrangements with the EU, on environmental protections, and on Northern Ireland, including the use of technology to avoid the need for border controls with the Ireland.