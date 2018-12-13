Perception of backstop as a trap could lead to no deal, May warns

Theresa May has warned European Union leaders that they risk a no-deal Brexit unless they can reassure MPs that the Northern Ireland backstop will be temporary. Speaking in Brussels less than 24 hours after she survived a confidence vote in her leadership, the prime minister said a majority at Westminster wanted to leave the EU with a negotiated deal.

“But we have to change the perception that the backstop could be a trap from which the UK could not escape. Until we do, the deal, our deal, is at risk,” she said.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had a 50-minute meeting with Mrs May in advance of the European Council meeting at which Mrs May made a number of suggestions about ways of offering the UK assurances about the operation and duration of the backstop.

Mr Varadkar told Mrs May that some of her ideas could be acceptable but others could not, although he declined to elaborate when asked. Irish sources said the prime minister accepted that the backstop provisions in the treaty could not be amended.

Her concern was to achieve concrete assurances that the backstop would be brought to an end within a visible horizon but she did not request a specific time limit. No documents were tabled by the British side, but there was a discussion about “three or four proposals that could work”.

An Irish Government source said there was a willingness to consider a version of future protocols and assurances such as those offered to Ireland in the past on European treaties as long as they did not contradict what was in the withdrawal agreement.

Vote called off

The prime minister called off a vote on the Brexit deal this week after it became clear that it would be defeated heavily. Conservative Brexiteers and the DUP’s 10 MPs have said they will vote against the deal because of the backstop, which guarantees that there can be no hard border after Brexit.

The scale of the challenge facing Mrs May is clear from the text of draft summit “conclusions” leaked to journalists in Brussels on Thursday. These reaffirm the commitment of EU leaders to the withdrawal agreement and political declaration agreed last month and state that they plan to step up preparations for a no-deal scenario.

The text of the draft says member states intend to proceed with the Brexit deal’s ratification and that it is not open for renegotiation but also seeks to provide reassurances about the backstop for Mrs May.

“The European Council also underlines that, if the backstop were nevertheless to be triggered, it would apply only temporarily unless and until it is superseded by a subsequent agreement,” it says.

Mrs May, who won the support of less that two-thirds of her MPs on Wednesday after promising she would not lead them into the next election, asked EU leaders to trust her judgment.

“Over the last two years I hope I have shown that you can trust me to do what is right, not always what is easy, however difficult that might be for me politically,” she said.