Man arrested in England following review of terror offence conditions

A man has been arrested in Stoke-on-Trent following a wider on-going review of existing licence conditions of convicted terrorism offenders, West Midlands Police said.

Officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit arrested the 34-year-old man on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts after a search of his home address on Saturday.

The force said in a statement on Sunday that there is no information to suggest that the arrested man was involved in the incident at London Bridge.

They added that there was “no immediate risk to public safety” following the arrest.

Staffordshire Police deputy chief constable Nick Baker said a police cordon remains in place at two properties in the county while forensic officers continue their investigation on Sunday night.

“These incidents have resulted in intense focus on the county and I would like to thank local communities and partners for their support and understanding while these crucial enquiries continue,” he said.

An urgent review of terrorists released from prison was launched by the Ministry of Justice following the attack on Friday.

Attack

Usman Khan (28) who was living in Stafford, killed two people in a knife attack at a conference held in Fishmongers’ Hall.

He had been released from prison on licence in December 2018 and was wearing an electronic monitoring tag when he was shot dead by police after the rampage.

The 28-year-old was convicted of terror offences in February 2012 and handed an indeterminate sentence for public protection, with a minimum term of eight years, meaning he could have been kept in prison for as long he was deemed to be a threat to the public.

The sentence was quashed at the Court of Appeal in April 2013 and he was given a determinate 16-year jail term, with a five-year extended licence period, under legislation which meant he was released automatically halfway through the sentence.

Sentencing law changed later in 2012, and if Khan was given the same sentence today he would have had to serve at least two-thirds of it.

The incident at London Bridge has raised questions about the policy of releasing convicted terrorists on licence.