Maltese prime minister announces plans to step down

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, engulfed in crisis over the investigation into a murdered journalist, announced on Sunday he planned to step down in the new year.

Mr Muscat said he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start a process next month to choose a new leader for the country.

Calls for Mr Muscat to quit had intensified after the investigation into the 2017 car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia led to charges on Saturday against a prominent businessman with alleged ties to government ministers and senior officials.

Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in Malta on October 16th, 2017. File photograph: AP Photo/Jon Borg

In a televised address on Sunday evening, Mr Muscat said he was not leaving immediately, rather announcing a process to replace him that will start on January 12th.

This drew immediate criticism from some opponents who said he should go right away.

“I will write to the president of the Labour Party so that the process for a new leader is set for 12th January, 2020. On that day I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. In the days after I will resign as prime minister,” Mr Muscat said.

“Our country thus will start a short process of approximately a month for the Labour Party to choose a new leader and a new prime minister,” he added.

Thousands of people took part earlier on Sunday in an anti-government march in Valetta, in an event organised, among others, by activist group Repubblika, and led by members of the Caruana Galizia family.

In his address, the prime minister struck a defiant tone, saying that every day since the murder he had shouldered responsibilities in “the interests of the conclusion of the case”. He added, however, that “some decisions were good while others could have been better made”.

“All the responsibility I had to shoulder surely does not compare to the pain that the victim’s family is enduring,” Mr Muscat added.

Businessman Yorgen Fenech leaves the Malta Law Courts, in Valletta. Photograph: Domenic Aquilina/EPA

The crisis over the Caruana Galizia murder investigation grew after businessman Yorgen Fenech (38) was taken to a Valletta court late on Saturday and charged with complicity in the murder. He pleaded not guilty to that and other charges.

Mr Fenech was charged after the government turned down his request for immunity from prosecution in return for revealing information about the murder plot and about alleged corruption involving Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi, among others, court filings showed.

Mr Schembri and Mr Mizzi resigned on Tuesday and Mr Schembri was interrogated for two days by police before being released without charge. Mr Schembri has denied any wrongdoing. Mr Mizzi on Tuesday denied any business links with Mr Fenech and any wrongdoing.

Old friend

Critics are angry with Mr Muscat for sticking by Mr Schembri, an old friend since school, and including Mr Schembri in security briefings on the murder investigation even after Mr Fenech was identified both as a suspect in the murder and an associate of Mr Schembri.

In power since 2013, Mr Muscat won two general elections in a row, the last in 2017. His Labour Party had been expected to hold a leadership election in January.

Critics have been pressing hard for further police investigation into allegations against Mr Schembri and other ministers, and some said Mr Muscat should have left immediately.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia, in a tweet, said the country could not wait another single day for Mr Muscat to go.

“He should have resigned a long time ago. Every day he stays in office means another day where justice is not done and not seen to be done. The prime minister has lost his legitimacy.”

President George Vella followed Mr Muscat’s address by issuing his own statement, appealing for calm in the country.

The statement added: “The president hopes that justice is done with all those involved in this atrocious act which has cast a dark shadow on the national conscience get what they deserve.”– Reuters