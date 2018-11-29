Drunk pilot sentenced to 10 months in prison

A drunken pilot has been jailed after being caught more than nine times over the alcohol limit as he prepared to fly a passenger jet from Heathrow Airport.

First officer Katsutoshi Jitsukawat (42) was arrested at the airport after failing a breath test 50 minutes before the Japan Airlines flight JL44 to Tokyo was due to fly off with him in the cockpit.

Judge Phillip Matthews described the co-pilot as “very intoxicated” ahead of the October 28th flight, as he sentenced him to 10 months’ imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday.

“You are an experienced pilot but you had clearly been drinking for a long period up to a time shortly before you were due to go into that plane,” the judge said.

“Most important is the safety of all persons on board that very long-haul flight, potentially 12 hours or more. Their safety was put at risk by your inebriation and drunkenness.

“The prospect of you taking over control of that aircraft is too appalling to contemplate. The potential consequences for those on board was catastrophic.”

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the driver of a crew bus alerted police after smelling alcohol on the pilot.

The flight was operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft which holds up to 244 passengers.

Tests revealed he had 189mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system, almost 10 times the 20mg limit for a pilot.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg.

Japan Airlines issued an apology and pledged to “implement immediate actions to prevent any future occurrence”, adding that “safety remains our utmost priority”.

The flight departed after a 69-minute delay. – PA