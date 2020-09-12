Covid-19: Oxford University trials to resume on AstraZeneca vaccine

Trials of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will resume after the late-stage studies of the vaccine were paused due to a reported side-effect in a patient in the UK.

In a statement, Oxford University said: “The ongoing randomised controlled clinical trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 will resume across all UK clinical trial sites.

“Globally some 18,000 individuals have received study vaccines as part of the trial. In large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety.

“On Sunday our standard review process triggered a study pause to vaccination across all of our global trials to allow the review of safety data by an independent safety review committee, and the national regulators. All routine follow-up appointments continued as normal during this period.

“The independent review process has concluded and following the recommendations of both the independent safety review committee and the UK regulator, the MHRA, the trials will recommence in the UK.

“We cannot disclose medical information about the illness for reasons of participant confidentiality. We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our studies and will continue to monitor safety closely.”