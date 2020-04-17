Coronavirus: Death toll in UK rises by 847 to more than 14,500

The United Kingdom’s hospital death toll from coronavirus rose 847 to 14,576, as of 4pm on April 16th, the health ministry said.

In all, 341,551 people have been tested of whom 108,692 tested positive, it added.

“Today’s number of announced deaths indicates three things. Firstly, the UK is one of the hardest hit countries in the world from this first wave,” said James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute.

“Secondly, the UK seems to have passed the peak for the first wave,” Mr Naismith said. “Finally, we will likely see only a gradual decrease from the peak and this means we will see several hundreds of announced deaths every day for some time ahead.”

The highest daily death toll reported in the United Kingdom was on April 9th, when the government said 980 people had died. Since then the daily toll has declined slightly and was under 800 for much of this week, until it rose by 861 as of April 15th.

The death toll in English hospitals rose 738 to 13,134, the health service said.

“ Thirty of the 738 patients (aged between 34- and 92-years-old) had no known underlying health condition,” it added. - Reuters