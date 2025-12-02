Mourners remember ‘most perfect’ Chloe Hipson, killed with friends in Co Louth car crash

The coffin arrives by horse drawn hearse for the funeral of Chloe Hipson at Daldowie Crematorium in Glasgow. Photograph: PA

Hundreds gathered in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday to pay their respects to Chloe Hipson (21), who died in a car crash in Co Louth last month in which four of her friends were also killed.

The funeral service at Daldowie Crematorium heard how the family remembered her as “the most perfect person”.

A bagpiper led Hipson’s coffin as it arrived in a carriage pulled by two white horses adorned in pink.

Floral tributes next to her coffin read “Chloe”, “Daughter”, “Sister” and “Aunty”.

Ms Hipson and five friends had been travelling in a Volkswagen Golf on their way to a night out in Co Louth on November 15th when their car collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser. Also killed were Chloe McGee (23) and Shay Duffy (21), both from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan; Ms McGee’s boyfriend, Alan McCluskey (23), from Drumconrath, Co Meath; and Dylan Commins (23), from Ardee, Co Louth.

A sixth passenger survived the collision. The occupants of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Chloe Hipson had moved to Ireland from Scotland in April. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Approximately 300 wellwishers were in attendance at the chapel on Tuesday with many having to stand. Dozens more watched the ceremony on screens in an adjacent chapel.

Male family members wore pink ties while many women had similarly coloured accessories.

Pink ribbons with the words “Forever in our hearts” were handed out for mourners.

Rev Peter Davidge, who led the ceremony, said: “Today we gather together to pay tribute to a young life which has touched so many people and affected so many with a force of personality and energy, and joy and love.

“In the family everybody spoke of Chloe as the most perfect person in the family – she never argued with anyone, she just got on with life, always had a smile on her face and would light up a room.”

A memorial booklet distributed to mourners included a poem written by Hipson’s parents entitled: “To A Loving Daughter In Heaven”. Another poem written by her brothers Ryan and Tommy was entitled “In Loving Memory of our Wonderful Sister”.

The coffin arrives by horse drawn hearse for the funeral at Daldowie Crematorium in Glasgow on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In the memorial booklet Hipson’s parents expressed their gratitude for the support they had received in the aftermath of her death.

The ceremony heard how Hipson had travelled to many countries. Last year she went to Ibiza with friends where she met her boyfriend AJ from Co Monaghan.

In April, Hipson moved to Ireland where the couple moved in together, along with her dog Poppy.

She was in second year studying Quantity Surveying at Dundalk Institute of Technology, after doing her first year at South Lanarkshire College, East Kilbride, Scotland.

Rev Davidge said: “She was, as we all know, settling into her new life in Ireland and just flourishing, flying through life.

“AJ was going to propose on Christmas Eve and had already asked permission from [her] dad and Ryan, that was just a lovely, gentlemanly and courteous thing to do.

“She, as you know, lost her life so absolutely tragically alongside some other wonderful young people, her pals Alan, Chloe, Shay and Dylan. And we, today here in Scotland, think of all their families. And of those beautiful young people.”

Mourners were shown pictures and videos of Hipson’s life.

The song Jealous Of The Angels, by Donna Taggart was played as curtains were drawn on the white coffin covered in diamantes, a favourite of Ms Hipson’s.

After the ceremony ended, friends and family went outside where they released 10 white doves in her memory.