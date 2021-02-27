Capt Tom Moore’s ‘message and spirit lives on’, family tells funeral

The family of Britain’s Capt Tom Moore have paid tribute to the veteran and NHS charity fundraiser at his funeral, saying his “message and his spirit lives on”.

Capt Moore’s coffin, draped in a union flag, was carried to the crematorium on Saturday by soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment while a second World War-era C-47 Dakota performed a flypast.

This was followed by a firing party of 14 each firing three rounds in unison before a small service got under way.

The service, at Bedford Crematorium, was attended by eight members of the veteran’s immediate family — his two daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law — all wearing masks.

It opened with the charity single Capt Moore recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir, You’ll Never Walk Alone, which reached number one in the UK singles charts in April last year.

His daughter Ms Teixeira (52) then paid tribute to Capt Moore, who captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown when he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million (€36.9 million) for the NHS.

She said: “Daddy, you always told us ‘best foot forward’ and true to your word that’s what you did last year, raising a fortune for the NHS and walking your way into the nation’s hearts.”

Ms Teixeira added: “Daddy, I am so proud of you, what you achieved your whole live and especially in the last year.

“You may be gone but your message and your spirit lives on.”

He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2nd after testing positive for Covid-19.

The funeral cortege of Capt Moore set off from his home in Marston Moretaine at 11.30am.

The funeral cortege arrives at the crematorium. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A number of special items were placed on his coffin, including a replica of his service cap from the second World War, a wreath from the Yorkshire Regiment, his campaign medals, including the Burma Star, and his knighthood medal stitched on to a cushion.

Motto

There is also a specially-commissioned sword engraved with the motto of the Yorkshire Regiment on one side, “Fortune favours the brave”, and his own personal motto, “Tomorrow will be a good day”, on the other.

Singer Michael Bublé has also recorded a version of the song Smile to be played at the funeral, along with The White Cliffs Of Dover by Dame Vera Lynn, I Vow To Thee My Country by Alfie Boe and My Way by Frank Sinatra.

Members of the public were asked to stay at home and not attend the funeral, but many thousands of people have signed an online book of condolence instead.

In acknowledgement of his fundraising, Capt Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

Capt Moore’s 100th birthday celebrations last year included a Spitfire flypast and he was photographed punching the air as it went past.

The fundraiser served with the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment during the second World War.

The regiment later merged with two others from Yorkshire, becoming the Yorkshire Regiment, and Capt Moore was made an honorary colonel last August.

A bugler will sound The Last Post at the end of the private service.

Six representatives from the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, where Capt Moore was made an honorary colonel, will then form a ceremonial guard.

There are plans to plant trees around the world in his honour, with Ms Teixeira hoping the Trees for Tom initiative will result in a wood in his home county of Yorkshire and the reforestation of part of India, where he served during the second World War.

Capt Moore asked that his epitaph reads: “I told you I was old”, in reference to comedian Spike Milligan’s famous epitaph: “I told you I was ill.”

Once Covid-19 restrictions permit, the family will inter Capt Moore’s ashes in Yorkshire, with his parents and grandparents in the Moore family plot. – PA