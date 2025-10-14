Leinster to play home European pool games at the Aviva Stadium

La Rochelle's Teddy Thomas is tackled by Leinster scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park during the Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium in April 2024. photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Leinster have confirmed the details for their two Champions Cup home games and will play at the Aviva Stadium against Harlequins on December 6th and La Rochelle on January 10th.

Leo Cullen’s side are in Pool 3 and face Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the group stages for the third year running, and the sixth year in-a-row across all stages. Leinster are also set to play Leicester Tigers and Bayonne away in December and January.

They begin their campaign at home to Harlequins on Saturday, December 6th with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Tickets for that game, as well as the URC clash with Ulster, will go on presale to season-ticket holders on Wednesday, October 22md at 10am, with the public sale for both those games starting a day later, at 10am also.

In round two, Leinster will travel to Welford Road to face Leicester in a Friday night clash. That game, on December 12th, has an 8pm kick-off.

In January, two French clashes round off the pool stages for Leinster, starting with La Rochelle at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, January 10th at 5:30pm.

Tickets for the La Rochelle game, as well as the URC clashes with Connacht and Edinburgh, will go on presale to season ticket holders on Wednesday, October 29th at 10am, with the public sale for all three of those games starting a day later, at 10am also.

The final pool stage game sees Leinster travel to Bayonne for the first time on Saturday, January 17th, starting at 4.15pm local time, 3.15pm Irish time.

