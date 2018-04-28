Alfie Evans dies after withdrawal of life support

The parents of Alfie Evans have said they are “heartbroken” after their son died on Saturday morning.

The 23-month-old — who was being treated at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool — died at 2.30am, Kate James and Thomas Evans said on Facebook.

The youngster was at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment that touched hearts around the world.

The post on said: “Our baby boy grew his wings tonight at 2.30am. We are heart broken. Thank you everyone for all your support.”

Mr Evans (21) and Ms James (20), had fought to take their son to a foreign hospital for treatment for a degenerative medical condition, but lost a final court appeal on Wednesday.

Doctors had removed Alfie’s life-support following a High Court judge’s ruling on Monday, however he continued to live.

His parents said that the youngster had defied doctors’ expectations and they took their case to the Court of Appeal, but the application to take him abroad was rejected.

Mr Evans said their lives had been “turned upside down” by the “intense focus” his case had received.

“Our little family along with Alder Hey has become the centre of attention for many people around the world and it has meant we have not been able to live our lives as we would like,” he said.–PA