Podcast: Europe unnerved by Italian election result

A hung parliament in Italy and the prospect of a new government led by one of two populist parties following the Italian general election has caused a considerable amount of nervousness in Brussels.

This week’s World View podcast looks at the fallout from the election, in which the Eurosceptic Five Star Movement emerged the victor, with 32 per cent of the vote.

The party, which before the election rejected any prospect of a coalition government, has softened that stance since, but government formation is still likely to take several months.

The anti-immigrant Lega party has also emerged as a major force following the vote. The party is led by Matteo Salvini, who has in the past spoken of selective ethnic cleansing in parts of Italy.

Europe Editor Patrick Smyth reports from Brussels on why the Italian election is bad news for Europe and will further strengthen Euroscepticism in the EU.

Also on the podcast, Eastern Europe analyst Dan McLaughlin has the latest on the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova, which have sent Slovakia into a political crisis.

With further anti-government protests expected, populist prime minister Robert Fico and president Andrej Kiska are at loggerheads, amid calls for a snap election.