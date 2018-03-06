Russian plane crashes in Syria, killing all on board
Russia’s defence ministry says the incident occurred at a base in Latakia Governorate
File image of a fighter plane over Syria. File photograph: Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images
A Russian transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board, Russian news agencies cited the Russian defence ministry as saying.
The ministry was cited as saying that the plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Governorate and that initial information suggested the crash may have been caused by a technical fault.
It was quoted as saying that 26 passengers and six crew members were on board. – Reuters