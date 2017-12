Peruvian president defends Fujimori pardon after protests

Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski defended his pardon for former president Alberto Fujimori as justified clemency for an ailing man whose authoritarian government in the 1990s helped the country to progress, after Peruvians protested for a second day over the move.

Addressing Peruvians for the first time since pardoning Fujimori on Christmas Eve, Mr Kuczynski appealed to Peruvians protesting his decision to “turn the page” and accept it.

The former authoritarian president on Tuesday asked for forgiveness “from the bottom of my heart” from Peruvians he acknowledged having disappointed, and thanked Mr Kuczynski for granting him the pardon.

In a video posted on Facebook, Fujimori, speaking from a hospital bed, promised that as a free man he would support Kuczynski’s call for the country’s reconciliation.

First explicit apology

The remarks were Fujimori’s first explicit apology to the Andean country and came after two days of unrest since Mr Kuczynski unexpectedly announced he had pardoned him. The pardon cleared Fujimori’s previous convictions for graft and human rights crimes committed during his 1990-2000 rightwing government.

The pardon has pitched Mr Kuczynski’s centre-right government into a fresh political crisis less than a week after Congress nearly removed him from office in the wake of a graft scandal.

Riot police officers block the passage of protesters during a demonstration against the pardon for ex-president Alberto Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, on Christmas Day. Photograph: Eduardo Cavero/EPA

Earlier on Monday, police fired tear gas to disperse crowds in downtown Lima in a second day of unrest, while a third politician announced he was abandoning Mr Kuczynski’s political party.

Fujimori, who like Kuczynski is 79, is a deeply divisive figure in Peru. While many consider him a corrupt dictator, others credit him with ending a severe economic crisis and quashing a leftist rebellion during his decade in power.

The pardon cleared Fujimori of convictions for graft and human rights crimes, 12 years into a 25-year prison sentence.

Mr Kuczynski, a former Wall Street banker, reiterated that the pardon was a response to fears that Fujimori might die in prison. But – for the first time since running for office a year ago – he also defended Fujimori’s decade in power.

‘National progress’

“It’s clear his government, which inherited a country submerged in a violent and chaotic crisis at the start of the 1990s, incurred in significant legal transgressions regarding democracy and human rights. But I also think his government contributed to national progress,” Kuczynski said in a televised address.

The remarks placed Mr Kuczynski more firmly on Fujimori’s side of Peru’s biggest political faultline, and triggered a fresh wave of criticism of Mr Kuczynski from Fujimori’s foes.

“You’ve got to be pretty stingy, President Kuczynski, to not say a word of solidarity for the victims and their loved ones,” Gisela Ortiz, a Peruvian human rights activist, said on Twitter after his speech.

Just a week ago, Mr Kuczynski fanned fears of a new rise of Fujimori’s rightwing movement, denouncing its bid to remove him from office as a legislative “coup” attempt that threatened Peru’s democracy.

Many of Fujimori’s detractors, who helped Mr Kuczynski win last year’s run-off election, joined Mr Kuczynski in calling for politicians to defeat the “presidential vacancy” motion.

But it was a rebel faction among Fujimori’s supporters in Congress which unexpectedly saved Mr Kuczynski from the vote, fuelling speculation that it was part of a deal to trade votes for a pardon for Fujimori.

“The pardon’s for President Kuczynski, it’s not for Fujimori,” leftist politician Marisa Glave said on local TV channel Canal N.

The lawyer who defended Mr Kuczynski before Congress last week, Alberto Borea, said he was opposed to the pardon and did not know it was in the works.

Chanting “traitor” and “the pardon has got to go”, many Peruvians marching on Monday called for Mr Kucyznski to resign and new elections to be held.

So far, three ruling party lawmakers have announced their resignations from Kuczynski’s party, which controls about a fifth of congressional seats. The deputy human rights minister has also resigned, a government source said.

Fujimori remained at a hospital in Lima, where he was taken from prison late on Sunday to treat a drop in his blood pressure and an abnormal heart beat, according to his doctor. – Reuters