Nobel Prize in chemistry for lithium-ion battery developers
John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino named for award
Goran K Hansson (C), Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and academy members Sara Snogerup Linse (L) and Olof Ramstrom, announce the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Photogtaph: Naina Helen Jama/EPA
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries.
The Nobel Committee said: “Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionised our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. Through their work, this year’s Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society.”
The laureates will share prize money of nine million kronor (€800,000 ).- PA