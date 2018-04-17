Syria: Russia says inspectors will be allowed access attack site

Chemical weapons experts would arrive in Douma on Wednesday to investigate an alleged poison gas attack, Russia said, as the US voiced fears Moscow may already have “tampered with” evidence at the site.

Following weekend missile strikes on Syria by the US, France and Britain, Russia traded accusations with western nations on Monday, dismissing as “a blatant lie” accusations that Moscow was hindering the investigation in Douma.

The four nations confronted each other in tense emergency talks at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague as inspectors prepare for a difficult and dangerous mission.

OPCW director general Ahmet Uzumcu said his team of nine volunteers had reached Damascus but so far “the team has not yet deployed to Douma”. Syrian and Russian officials had warned of “pending security issues to be worked out before any deployment could take place”, Mr Uzumcu said.

The US ambassador to the OPCW, Ken Ward, claimed the Russians had already visited the site and “may have tampered with it with the intent of thwarting the efforts of the OPCW fact-finding mission”. The Kremlin dismissed the claims. “I can guarantee that Russia has not tampered with the site,” said foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Syrian state media early on Tuesday said air defence had shot down missiles over the central province of Homs, with the strikes reportedly targeting regime air bases. It was not known who carried out the attack, with Pentagon spokeswoman Heather Babb saying: “There are no US or coalition operations in that area.”

The weekend missile strikes by the US, Britain and France were in response to an alleged chlorine and sarin gas attack in Douma on April 7th in which 40 people were said to have been killed.

Missiles

Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radiological, biological and chemical protection unit, said the roads still had to be demined and cleared and would be tested by UN security services on Tuesday before inspectors could go in.

“On Wednesday is when we plan the arrival of the OPCW experts,” he added at a press conference in the Russian embassy in The Hague.

The missiles that US, French and British warships fired on suspected chemical facilities on Saturday constituted the biggest western attack against the regime in the seven-year war between Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad and forces attempting to topple him.

The targeted sites were largely empty and were all said to be facilities for chemical weapons storage or production.

Theresa May and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, have each faced a political backlash for conducting the air strikes with the United States. Despite polls showing scant support for the move, Ms May said it had been her “responsibility as prime minister to make these decisions”, while Mr Macron also defended his move as part of his constitutional powers.

France urged OPCW nations to boost the organisation’s work so it can completely dismantle Syria’s “secret” toxic weapons programme.

And the United States called for a clear condemnation by the OPCW of “the Syrian government for its reign of chemical terror”.

The trio that carried out the strikes warned they would repeat the operation if Damascus used chemical weapons again.

Regime forces have now entered Douma and declared the entire Eastern Ghouta region around it fully retaken, ending a five-year siege and reclaiming an opposition bastion on the edge of the capital. –Agencies