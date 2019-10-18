President’s trip to Lebanon disrupted by local unrest over economy

President Michael D Higgins’ visit to Irish UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon was put in jeopardy by countrywide protests against rising prices, corruption and mismanagement when angry Lebanese of all communities took to the streets late Thursday.

The crowd which gathered in central Beirut marched toward but did not reach the seafront Phoenicia Hotel, a potent symbol of inequality, where the President and his party have been staying.

Hotel guests saw police cars and ambulances slipping through the streets, lights blazing but without sirens, as demonstrators roared chants against politicians of all parties and persuasions and called for revolution.

On Friday morning, the President, along with Sabina Higgins Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe and a reduced entourage were whisked to the airport in a convoy of armoured vehicles provided with armed guards by both the Irish battalion and Lebanese security.

Mr Higgins took off in a helicopter 90 minutes late but his programme progressed as planned with movement on the ground within the Irish battalion’s area of operations along the 120 kilometre Lebanese-Israeli border covered by the 10,300-strong multilateral UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Irish troops spent several hours in bunkers last month, caught in crossfire be- tween Israeli troops and Hizbollah fighters. The Israelis opened up after Hizbollah lobbed shells at an Israeli army base and targeted an ambulance in response to repeated Israeli strikes on Hizbollah and allied Iranian positions in Syria. Neither peacekeepers nor combatants sustained casualties.

President Michael D Higgins inspecting a guard of honour by troops with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Photograph: Maxwell’s

Mr Higgins visited Irish positions along the UN blue line defined by the UN following the 2006 war in which Lebanese Hizbollah paramilitaries fought the Israeli army in a war that devastated the south.

In his address to Irish troops, the President stated that the tradition of peacemaking was “an essential component of Ireland’s foreign policy, driven as it is by the core values and principles that have guided the actions of our state on the international stage ever since we gained our independence almost a century ago”.

Some 10,000 Irish soldiers have taken part in 70,000 tours of duty in Lebanon and 47 have lost their lives in a mission to stabilise a region on edge and at risk of conflict since Israel emerged from war 71 years ago.

As commander of the Defence Forces making his second visit to troops serving here, Mr Higgins commended members of the 144th Battalion group led by Lt Col Paul Kelly, for “the professionalism, the bravery, and the commitment to peace and humanism that lie at the core of your engagement as peacekeepers”.

The President and his party returned to Beirut by UN helicopter and were driven once again in convoy into a tense city where troops sought to lock-down protesters who roam the the streets in small numbers.