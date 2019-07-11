Iranian boats attempt to impede British commerical vessel

The British royal navy has driven off three Iranian vessels which tried to stop a commercial vessel from travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The altercation came a day after Iran spoke out against Britain over the interception of a supertanker believed to be breaching EU sanctions by carrying a shipment of crude oil to Syria.

“Contrary to international law, three Iranian vessels attempted to impede the passage of a commercial vessel, British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz,” a UK Ministry of Defence spokesman told PA.

The British warship, HMS Montrose was “forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away,” a UK government statement said.

“We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards rejected the claim that they tried to stop the British tanker, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

US defence officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, had earlier told Reuters that the incident happened at the northern entrance of the strait of Hormuz.– PA