Facebook retains ban on Donald Trump but signals further review

Facebook has upheld its ban on US President Donald Trump from its platform, but has said that the decision may be reassessed within the next six months.

In a decision that will be closely watched by other social media giants, Facebook’s oversight committee said it upheld the company’s move to suspend the former president from the platform in January, but it gave the company six months to reassess the decision.

“Within six months of this decision, Facebook must reexamine the arbitrary penalty it imposed on January 7 and decide the appropriate penalty,” the committee said in its announcement.

“This penalty must be based on the gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm. It must also be consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate.”

While the decision keeps Mr Trump off the platform for now, it effectively pushes the decision on whether to readmit Mr Trump in the long term back to Facebook and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

In the decision announced on Wednesday morning, Facebook’s Oversight Board, an independent entity created and funded by the company, upheld Facebook’s move to ban Mr Trump. But it said that this decision should not have been an “indefinite” ban.

“It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension,” it stated.

Facebook was the first social media company to suspend Mr Trump in the wake of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol. Company founder Mark Zuckerberg then said that the former president would be suspended “indefinitely.”

Twitter also banned Mr Trump after the January 6th attack and said later that the ban would be permanent.

The decision by social media companies deprived Mr Trump of his favoured channels for communicating with followers and the world.

On the eve of today’s Facebook announcement, Mr Trump launched a new communication platform, which is a blog-like website. While users can like or share the posts on their own Facebook or twitter accounts, they are unable to reply directly on the site.

Following criticism of the site, Trump advisor Jason Miller said that it not a new social media platform - “we’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future”- but a “great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office.”

The Facebook Oversight Board is made up of experts in the field of journalism, social media and misinformation. It is appointed and funded by Facebook, but the company insists that it is a third-party, independent body.

The board had been expected to rule on the case last month, but asked for an extension on April 16th.

It needed a simple majority to reach a decision and its decision is binding on the company.