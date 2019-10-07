Extinction Rebellion protests around the world

Extinction Rebellion activists around the world have begun a week of action to highlight their environmental campaign. The group has billed the week as a wide-ranging series of protests demanding new climate policies.

Dublin’s first disruption by Extinction Rebellion’s week of action began with a coffin adorned with the earth carried from Heuston Station in a funeral march to Government Buildings.

Here are some of the other cities around the world staging protests:

Sydney

Red Rebels from Extinction Rebellion participate in a protest at Central Station in Sydney. Photo: EPA/Steven Saphore

Brisbane

Extinction Rebellion activists march during Brisbane Rebellion Week. Photo: EPA/Regi Varghese

Amsterdam

An activist of global environment movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) covers her eyes with a bandage reading “act now” as they block the traffic junction Grosser Stern around the victory column in Berlin. Photo: EPA/Clemens Bilan

Protesters block a bridge in Amsterdam. Photo: Romy Fernandez/AFP via Getty

Berlin

Protesters wave flags as they block the roads around the Victory Column in Berlin. Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty

London

Police hold a protester during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) demonstration in Westminster, London. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Protesters in costume gather at Marble Arch in London. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion block a road in Westminster, London. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Madrid

Activists block the traffic in a flyover in downtown Madrid, Spain. Photo: EPA/Emilio Naranjo