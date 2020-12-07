Micheál Martin: It will be a significant failure if no Brexit deal is agreed

The European Union’s chief negotiator has told member states that it will be difficult to make a breakthrough in negotiations with Britain as talks enter their end game.

Negotiations have resumed in Brussels to try to break the impasse ahead of a 4pm phone call between commission president Ursula von der Leyen and British prime minister Boris Johnson, after the two teams failed to agree over the weekend.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it would be a “significant failure” if no Brexit deal was agreed.

“Overall I think it is in the best interests of all concerned that a proper trade deal is agreed,” he said. “Our respective economies would suffer, unnecessarily in my view, in the event of a no-deal.”

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the prospects for a deal were gloomy.

“Having heard from Michel Barnier this morning really the news is very downbeat. I would say he was very gloomy and very cautious about the ability to make progress today,” he said.

“Unfortunately I’d like to be giving more positive news but at the moment these negotiations seem stalled. The barriers to progress are still very much in place.”

Mr Barnier was summoned to brief EU member states on Monday amid nervousness among some capitals that any deal should not give Britain a permanent economic advantage over its neighbours.

Mr Coveney said it was “absolutely not the case” that there had been progress on how to manage access to fishing stocks in British waters, contrary to some media reports late on Sunday. The two sides have been hamstrung with each only willing to cede about 20 per cent of current stocks to the other.

“The two really difficult issues of the level playing field and fair competition and the governance around that still seem to be very problematic,” Mr Coveney said. “There really was no progress made yesterday, that’s our understanding. So we’ve got to try to make a breakthrough at some point today.”

Barrier-free access

The EU is unwilling to grant British companies barrier-free access to its market unless they are bound to broadly the same standards as EU countries, in order to ensure they could not undercut the bloc’s industry. This is difficult to reconcile with Britain’s ambition to diverge from EU norms and have total freedom to set its own rules.

There is also disagreement about how to arbitrate any future disputes over the agreement. Member states have demanded tough guarantees that London will stick to the deal and systems for recourse if not, which runs up against British objections to any overseas authority having a say over their legislation.

The British government’s plans to introduce contentious legislation that would override aspects of the withdrawal agreement signed last year has hardened EU demands for such guarantees, while Downing Street insists it is only needed as a contingency plan in case no deal can be found.

British cabinet minister Michael Gove is to meet the commission’s Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday to discuss the implementation of the withdrawal agreement and arrangments for Northern Ireland, which were designed to avoid a hard border on the island whether a deal is found or not.

Mr Coveney said there was “more cause to be optimistic and positive” towards the issue of the implementation of the withdrawal agreement and Northern Ireland protocol, and that “practical progress” had been made towards solving outstanding issues around its implementation.

“My view certainly is if we could make progress in the broader trade agreement the future relationship agreement many of the outstanding issues linked to the protocol certainly could be resolved,” Mr Coveney said.

In that case, the British government could decide there was no longer any need to go ahead with the contentious parts of the Internal Market Bill and finance bill, he added.