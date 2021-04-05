French tycoon Bernard Tapie tied up and beaten in Paris burglary

The former French minister and scandal-ridden tycoon Bernard Tapie, once the owner of Adidas, was attacked along with his wife during a night-time burglary of their home, police have said.

The couple were asleep when four men broke into the house in Combs-la-Ville near Paris around 12.30am local time on Sunday, beat them and tied them up with electrical cords before making off with stolen goods.

Dominique Tapie managed to free herself and made her way to a neighbour’s home, from where she called the police. Slightly injured from several blows to the face, she was taken to hospital for a checkup. “She is doing well,” Tapie’s grandson Rodolphe Tapie said.

During the burglary the perpetrators pulled Dominique Tapie by the hair “because they wanted to know where the treasure was”, said Guy Geoffroy, the mayor of Combs-La-Ville. “But of course there was no treasure, and the fact that they didn’t find one made the violence only worse.”

Bernard Tapie ( 78) received a blow to the head with a club, the prosecutor Beatrice Angelelli said, but he declined to be taken into medical care. “My grandfather refused to be taken away,” Rodolphe Tapie said. “He is shattered, very tired. He was sitting on a chair when he was hit with a club.”

Vast estate

The burglars broke into Tapie’s home, a vast estate known as the Moulin de Breuil, through a first-floor window, undetected by guards. They made off with two watches including a Rolex, earrings, bracelets and a ring, according to a source close to the investigation.

Tapie was a socialist minister who rose from humble beginnings to build a sporting and media empire, but later ran into a string of legal problems. He made a fortune in the early part of his career by taking over failing companies in corporate raids, stripping them of their assets and selling them for profit during the high-rolling years of financial deregulation in France.

He often flaunted his wealth, buying a 72-metre yacht and a football club, Olympique de Marseille, which won the French championship while he was their owner. He has been under suspicion of match-fixing in France’s top football league. He was briefly the minister for urban affairs in François Mitterrand’s government in 1992.

Tapie was found guilty in a series of cases for corruption, tax fraud and misuse of corporate assets, went to prison for five months and was stripped of the right to stand in any election in France.

After his release from prison in 1997, Tapie added showbusiness to his various activities, trying his hand at acting, singing and hosting radio and TV shows. In 2012 he became a media boss, taking over southern French daily La Provence and other newspapers.

Shock waves

One fraud case has dogged Tapie for decades, involving a settlement worth €400 million awarded to him by a government arbitration panel, the size of which sent shock waves through France. The panel judged he had been the victim of fraud when he sold his stake in Adidas in 1993 to the state-run French bank Credit Lyonnais, which was found to have undervalued the sportswear brand.

The case also ensnared the then finance minister, Christine Lagarde, who now runs the European Central Bank. She was found guilty of “negligence”. Lagarde’s handling of the case sparked suspicion that her former boss Nicolas Sarkozy, whom Tapie had backed for president in 2007, was favourably disposed towards the businessman – allegations Sarkozy has vehemently denied.

Last autumn Tapie’s fraud trial was postponed for reasons of ill health because he was suffering from stomach cancer and cancer of the oesophagus, which were getting worse. The trial is due to resume in May, with Tapie determined to be present, according to his lawyer.

Police are treating Sunday’s incident as a violent robbery and kidnapping, a source close to the investigation said. – Guardian