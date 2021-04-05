Bangladesh rescuers recover 25 bodies following ferry collision

Rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized.

The ferry sank on Sunday night after being hit by a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka, an official said.

Fire and civil defence official Ershad Hossain said rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday. Nine people are missing, he said.

Mr Hossain said the double-decker ferry was travelling to neighbouring Munshiganj district with more than 50 passengers when the incident occurred.

Authorities, who said the oil-laden cargo vessel hit the ferry, have ordered an investigation.

Sadhan Saha (50) said his wife’s body had been recovered but his two sons remained missing.

“My wife went to Dhaka for my son’s treatment for eyes. They were returning on the ferry in the evening. The last time I talked to my wife before the accident, she said they were on their way back,” Mr Saha said. “Now I don’t have anybody left in my family.”

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Ferries are a leading means of transportation, especially in the southern and northeastern regions. – AP