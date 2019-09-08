Dorian slams into Canada leaving thousands without power

The storm that has already walloped the Virgin Islands, Bahamas and North Carolina has brought hurricane-force winds to far-eastern Canada, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

Dorian hit near the city of Halifax, ripping rooves off apartment buildings, toppling a huge construction crane and uprooting trees.

There were no reported deaths in Canada, though the storm was blamed for at least 49 to date elsewhere along its path.

The US National Hurricane Centre said the post-tropical cyclone was centred about 89km (55 miles) east-northeast of thinly populated Anticosti Island on Sunday morning and had top sustained winds of 128km/h (80mph).

It was heading to the north-northwest, roughly up the St Lawrence River.

Nova Scotia officials asked people in the province to stay off the roads so crews could safely remove trees and debris and restore power.

The government said that up to 700 Canadian military personnel will be fanning out across the Maritimes to help restore electricity, clear roads and evacuate residents in flooded areas.

Nova Scotia Power reported 380,000 customers were in the dark.

As the storm ploughed into Prince Edward Island, about 50,000 homes and businesses were soon without power, as were another 74,000 in New Brunswick.

Buildings and foliage destroyed by Hurricane Dorian on Grand Bahama Island, the Bahamas. The tiny island nation, with just 0.1% of the United States population, has been overwhelmed by the catastrophic storm. Photograph: The New York Times

An aerial view of view of damaged boats in Hurricane Dorian-devastated Elbow Key Island. Photograph: Getty

People await evacuation at a dock in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Saturday. Photograph: Getty

Debris scattered in the ‘Mudd’ neighbourhood in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco. Photograph: Getty

By far the greatest devastation caused by the storm was in the Bahamas, where Dorian struck a week ago as a Category 5 hurricane with 298km/h (185mph) winds, and then hovered just offshore for more than 36 hours, obliterating thousands of homes. The death toll so far on the Bahamas is 43 but casualties are expected to run much higher as the search and recovery operation gathers pace.

Aircraft, cruise ships and yachts were evacuating people from the Abaco Islands and officials were trying to reach areas still isolated by flooding and debris.

The country’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was sending in extra staff because operations had been hampered by the storm’s impact on local workers.

The agency said it was setting up shelters or temporary housing for the newly homeless across the islands and appealed for Bahamians to take in storm victims.

Dorian was also blamed for five deaths in the US southeast and one in Puerto Rico.

Dorian financial loss estimate

Insured losses from Hurricane Dorian are expected to total several billions of dollars, German reinsurer Munich Re said on Sunday.

Board member Torsten Jeworrek, speaking at an industry conference, said that the estimate was a “rough guess” as damage was still to be tallied. – AP/Reuters