Coronavirus: South Korea warns of second wave as Germany sees spike in cases

Coronavirus has infected more than 4 million people and killed over 279,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

South Korea

South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus on Sunday as infections rebounded to a one-month high, just as the authorities were starting to ease some pandemic restrictions. “It’s not over until it’s over,” president Moon Jae-in told the nation, saying a new cluster shows the virus can spread widely at any time, and warning of a second wave late this year. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 34 new infections, the highest since April 9th, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew of nightclubs, prompting the authorities to temporary close all nightly entertainment facilities around the capital. The death toll remained at 256. Health minister Park Neung-hoo said the government will decide on whether it will reopen schools in stages starting from May 13th as planned after examining the impact of the nightclub cases for two to three days. Battling the first major coronavirus outbreak outside China, South Korea brought infections of the virus down drastically through widespread testing, aggressive contact tracing and tracking apps. The response has helped Asia’s fourth-largest economy come to grips with the pandemic without extensive the lockdowns seen elsewhere. The daily tally of new infections had hovered around 10 or less in recent weeks, with no or very few domestic cases over the past 10 days. The fresh outbreak comes just as the government was easing some social distancing restrictions and moving to fully reopen schools and businesses, in a transition from intensive social distancing to “distancing in daily life.” “We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention,” Mr Moon said in a televised speech marking the third anniversary of his inauguration. “We are in a prolonged war. I ask everyone to comply with safety precautions and rules until the situation is over even after resuming daily lives.

Germany

Germany, which managed to push daily new infections below 1,000 before deciding to loosen restrictions, has seen regional spikes in cases linked to slaughterhouses and nursing homes. By Saturday, the country’s public health authority said new infections were above 1,000 again. German officials have expressed concerns about the growing number of large demonstrations, including one in the southwestern city of Stuttgart that drew thousands of participants. Police in Berlin stepped in on Saturday after hundreds of people failed to respect social distancing measures at anti-lockdown rallies in the German capital. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states last week cleared the way for restaurants, hotels and remaining stores to reopen.

Spain

Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 143 on Sunday, down from 179 the previous day, the health ministry reported. It marks the lowest daily death toll since mid-March. Overall deaths rose to 26,621 from 26,478 on Saturday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 224,390 from 223,578 the day before, the ministry said. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has said loosening the nearly two-month lockdown will be for nought if people do not obey social distancing rules. He reminded Spaniards on Saturday, two days before 51 per cent of the nation of 47 million will be allowed to sit at outdoor cafes, “the virus has not disappeared”. Residents in some Spanish regions will be able to enjoy limited seating at bars, restaurants and other public places beginning on Monday but Madrid and Barcelona, the country’s largest cities, will remain shut down

France

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 80 to 26,310 on Saturday, the health ministry said, a much smaller daily increase than the previous day when it was 243. The ministry said the number of people in intensive care units - a key measure of a health system’s ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 56, or about 2 per cent, to 2,812. That is less than half the peak of 7,148 seen on April 8th. The number of people in hospital with the coronavirus also fell, to 22,614 from 22,724, continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall, and down 30 per cent from an April 14 peak of 32,292. France will start lifting its almost two-month-old national lockdown from Monday. France has recorded 25,987 deaths and 174,791 cases of coronavirus.

Italy

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said he may further ease Italy’s lockdown earlier than planned, while urging the European Union to ensure that resources from a new recovery fund are available in the second half of the year to help the country’s devastated economy. Mr Conte, under pressure from coalition allies, regional and business leaders as well as public opinion after two months of containment measures to counter the coronavirus, told newspaper Corriere della Sera that ahead he sees “a sharp fall in GDP and the economic consequences will be very painful.” Italy partially eased the lockdown on May 4th, allowing manufacturing and construction companies to restart, with shops due to reopen on May 18th. Bars, restaurants and barbers are scheduled to begin operating again on June 1st, a date that may be brought forward. Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 194 on Saturday against 243 new deaths the day before, the country’s Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 1,083 from 1,327 on Friday. The total number of cases is 217,185 while Italy has 30,201 deaths.

UK

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 that have been registered across the UK currently stands at 33,021. This includes 29,710 deaths that occurred in England and Wales up to April 24th (and which had been registered up to May 2nd), according to the Office for National Statistics. Sunday’s figures from NHS England show that a further 3,782 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between April 25th and May 9th — which, together with the total figure of 33,021 registered deaths, suggests the overall death toll for the UK has now passed 36,800. Prime minister Boris Johnson is on Sunday expected to unveil a coronavirus warning system when he outlines his plans to gradually ease the lockdown while dropping the “stay home” slogan.Mr Johnson is due to use a televised address at 7pm to announce the next steps in Britain’s battle against the pandemic following a lockdown that has all but shut down the economy and kept millions at home for nearly seven weeks.

China

China’s National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest number since April 28th, including the first for more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year. While China had officially designated all areas of the country as low-risk last Thursday, the new cases according to data published on Sunday represent a jump from the single case reported for the day before. The number was lifted by a cluster of 11 in Shulan city in northeastern Jilin province. Jilin officials on Sunday raised the Shulan city risk level to high from medium, having hoisted it to medium the day before after one woman tested positive on May 7th. The 11 new cases made public on Sunday are members of her family or people who came into contact with her or family members. The new Wuhan case, the first reported in the epicentre of China’s outbreak since April 3rd, was previously asymptomatic, according to the health commission. Aside from the Shulan cluster and the Wuhan case, the remaining two new confirmed cases were imported infections. It also said newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 20, the highest since May 1st and up from 15 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported, it said. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China reached 82,901 as of May 9th, while the total death toll from the virus stood at 4,633, according to the commission.

Russia

The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688. Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915. Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.

Australia

Australia’s most populous state, home to Sydney, will allow restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply, New South Wales state’s premier said on Sunday. The state has been worst hit by the coronavirus in Australia, with about 45 per cent of the country’s confirmed cases and deaths. However it recorded just two new cases on Saturday out of nearly 10,000 people tested, clearing the way for a cautious loosening of lockdown measures. From May 15th, New South Wales will allow cafes and restaurants to seat 10 patrons at a time, permit outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, and visits of up to five people to a household. Playgrounds and outdoor pools will also be allowed to reopen with strict limits. The moves are in line with a three-step plan to relax lockdown measures outlined by the Australian government on Friday, which would see nearly 1 million people return to work by July. Separately, health minister Greg Hunt says Australia’s government supports a European Union motion for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19 in China.

US

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr Anthony Fauci, have placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus. Dr Fauci’s institute said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to be tested regularly.

More than 77,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, out of more than 1.29 million confirmed cases, according to a Reuters tally. New York, seen as the centre of the US’s epidemic, has reported the fewest new coronavirus cases in seven weeks.

India

An Indian navy warship carrying Indians stranded in the Maldives because of the coronavirus lockdown has docked at a port in Kochi, the capital of the southernmost state of Kerala. The INS Jalashwa, with 698 returning citizens on board, is the first vessel to arrive as part of India’s massive repatriation mission. India is also using national carrier Air India to bring back thousands of stranded citizens from the Persian Gulf, the UK and elsewhere in Asia. Passengers have been charged a fare to return home. Hundreds of thousands of Indians have signed up for additional repatriation journeys this month. India’s lockdown has entered a sixth week, though some restrictions have been eased for self-employed people unable to access government support to return to work. Nationwide though the pace of Covid-19 infection is growing, and India has reported 60,829 cases, including 19,357 recovered patients, and 2,109 deaths.

Africa

Africa has more than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The Africa CDC says that all but one of the continent’s 54 countries, tiny Lesotho, has confirmed cases of the virus. South Africa has the most with more than 9,400 registered. The widespread shortage of testing capacity continues to be a challenge and means the true figures are likely to be much higher. Some countries are easing lockdowns even as cases rise, arguing that people have to make a living and feed their families despite the risks.

Singapore

Singapore registered 876 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-state’s total to 23,336 cases. The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Three are permanent residents.

Indonesia

Indonesia has reported its biggest daily increase in infections, with 533 new confirmed cases, taking the total to 13,645. But with Indonesia’s low testing rate criticised by medical experts, the number of infections in the country - which has the fourth biggest population in the world - is feared to be far higher than official figures show. Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said 16 more people had died from the disease, taking the total to 959, while 2,607 had recovered. Nearly 108,700 people had been tested as of Saturday, he added, and he urged Indonesians to continue obeying stay-at-home orders.–Reuters, PA, Guardian, Bloomberg