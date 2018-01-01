Kim Jong-un says nuclear button ‘always on his desk’

Kim Jong-un on Monday warned the United States he has a “nuclear button” on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but offered an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul.

After a year dominated by fiery rhetoric and escalating tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, Mr Kim used his televised New Year’s Day speech to declare North Korea “a peace-loving and responsible nuclear power” and call for lower military tensions on the Korean peninsula and improved ties with the South.

North Korea tested intercontinental ballistic missiles and conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September in defiance of international warnings and sanctions, raising fears of a new conflict on the Korean peninsula.

After testing what Pyongyang said was its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), capable of delivering a warhead to anywhere in the continental United States, at the end of November, Mr Kim declared his nuclear force complete.

He continued that theme in his New Year’s address, announcing that North Korea would focus on “mass producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment” in the coming year.

This, Mr Kim said, was “irreversible with any force”, making it impossible for the United States to start a war against North Korea.

“The whole territory of the US is within the range of our nuclear strike and a nuclear button is always on the desk of my office and this is just a reality, not a threat,” he said, while emphasising that the weapons would only be used if North Korea is threatened.

Beyond listing military accomplishments, Mr Kim also outlined economic gains as part of his two-pronged policy of developing his country’s economy and military.

Despite increased international sanctions imposed over the weapons programme, North Korea made progress in areas like fabrics, shoes and tractors, Mr Kim said.

While Mr Kim is keen to declare his weapons programme a success, he is unlikely to completely end his contentious testing regime, said Scott LaFoy, a ballistic missile analyst at the website NK Pro, which monitors North Korea.

“I’m still very sceptical of the ‘complete’ thing they’ve been talking about, if only because we’ve seen so much activity in regards to the submarine launched ballistic missile programme,” he said. “I think a slowdown (in testing) is very realistic, though.”

Military tensions

In his New Year’s Address, Mr Kim also said military tensions should be decreased between North and South Korea.

“When it comes to North-South relations, we should lower the military tensions on the Korean Peninsula to create a peaceful environment,” Mr Kim said. “Both the North and the South should make efforts.”

Mr Kim said he will consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics Games to be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

“North Korea’s participation in the Winter Games will be a good opportunity to showcase the national pride and we wish the games will be a success. Officials from the two Koreas may urgently meet to discuss the possibility,” Mr Kim said.

Lee Hee-beom, president of the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee, said the organisation welcomed participation by the North Koreans.

“The (organising committee) will discuss relevant matters with the South Korean government as well as the International Olympic Committee,” he said in a statement.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in has said North Korea’s participation will ensure safety of the Pyeongchang Olympics and proposed last month that Seoul and Washington postpone large military drills that the North denounces as a rehearsal for war until after the games.

Rather than encouraging US measures that “threaten the security and peace of the Korean peninsula,” Seoul should instead respond to overtures from the North, Mr Kim said.

A spokesperson for Mr Moon’s office said they were still reviewing Kim’s New Year’s Day speech.

Asked by reporters to comment on Kim’s speech, US president Donald Trump simply said “we’ll see, we’ll see”, as he walked into New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, his elite resort in Florida.

The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr Kim’s New Year’s address. –Reuters