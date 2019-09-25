Ghana claims to have foiled a coup attempt, though Ghanians have doubts

Ghana’s government says it has halted a coup attempt, arresting three suspects, though analysts and citizens have expressed doubt at how serious the incident was.

In a statement, Ghana’s minister of information said it had foiled “an elaborate plot targeted at the presidency, and with the ultimate aim of destabilising the country”, after 15 months of monitoring the main suspects and others associated with them.

Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also issued a list of the weaponry it said was found. It included six pistols, three smoke grenades, 22 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a long knife, along with seven mobile phones, a modem, a voice recorder and two iPads, among other items.

“State security agencies assure the general public that they remain vigilant, and will work to safeguard national security and public safety. The public is encouraged to remain calm and advised to provide information on any suspicious persons or activities to the police for necessary action.”

The men arrested as suspects were named as Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu. One is a local weapons manufacturer and another is a medical doctor, according to the ministry of information. They are accused of setting up an organisation called Take Action Ghana (TAG), with the aim of recruiting and training young people who they planned to “radicalise” against the government.

Severity of attempt

Ghanaian citizens have been casting doubt on the severity of the coup attempt, posting joking messages on social media saying they are planning a coup with implements such as a spatula, a tongs, a mop, a sweeping brush and insecticide spray, while using the hashtag #CoupChallenge.

“Fully trusted weapons,” wrote one woman, along with a picture of make-up brushes and foundation.

“Even when such a massive haul of arms was found, no one talked about a coup,” tweeted one Ghanaian man, referring to other incidences where weapons were discovered. “You find these home-made pistols, pepper spray and kitchen knife, and you aren’t embarrassed to come out with this cock-and-bull story?”

Ghanaian analysts also expressed surprise.

“I don’t think these people have the capacity to do that, even if they want to,” analyst Prosper Nii Nortey Addo told Deutsche Welle. “We have a very professional military. I do not rule out the possibility, but I think people know the consequences.”

Ghana’s ministry of information did not respond to a request for an interview by The Irish Times.

Presidential election

The West African country of roughly 29 million people is widely regarded to be one of the most successful African democracies. Since 1992 there has been a change in government at least every eight years.

A presidential election will take place in Ghana next year. In February, former president John Mahama won his party’s bid to challenge current president Nana Akufo-Addo.

About 57 per cent of Ghana’s population are under 25. The country has also had significant economic problems, and was bailed out by the International Monetary Fund in 2015 following a currency crisis.