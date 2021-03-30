Numbers on pandemic unemployment payment down 6,200 in a week

Every employment sector now has fewer people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) although the latest weekly bill to the Exchequer still reached €132 million.

The Department of Social Protection said 443,247 people were in receipt of the payment this week, down 6,200 on the previous week.

Construction recorded the largest decrease with 1,270 fewer recipients, while the wholesale and retail sector has seen the number decrease from 72,009 last week to 71,099.

The sector with the highest number of PUP recipients is accommodation and food service activities (107,043), followed by wholesale and retail trade (71,099) and construction (54,314).

Almost half of those in receipt of PUP are receiving the maximum rate of €350 this week. A further 2,066 people are currently in receipt of Enhanced Illness Benefit.

The department also reported that over the past seven days 10,567 people closed their PUP claims, of which 8,303 said they were returning to work.

“As the Covid-19 virus continues to affect all our lives, I want to reassure people that our department will continue to support people who are out of work due to the Pandemic,” said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.