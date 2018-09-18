Number of Spaniards living in the State up by 78%, census shows

The number of Spaniards living in the State has risen by more than three-quarters in recent years while the Romanian population has grown 69 per cent, according to data released by the Central Statistics Offfice.

The ‘Non-Irish Nationalities Living in Ireland’ report, which is based on the 2016 census findings, shows that ten nationalities - Polish, UK, Lithuanian, Romanian, Latvian, Brazilian, Spanish, Italian, French and German - account for 70 per cent of foreign nationals living in Ireland.

Some 12,112 Spaniards were recorded as living in Ireland, up from 6,794 in 2011 and marking a 78 per cent rise - the biggest increase of any nationality living in Ireland in recent years.

Over half of all Spaniards were recorded as living in Dublin city and suburbs while high concentrations were also found in Cork and Galway. The Spanish population living in the State was predominantly female (60 per cent) while 95 per cent of all Spaniards in Ireland were aged under 50. More than three quarters of Spaniards were recorded as being “at work” in the census while about 10 per cent said they were studying.

The number of Romanians living in Ireland increased by 69 per cent from 17,304 in 2011 to 29,186 in 2016, with nearly 60 per cent, or 16,808, living in Dublin city and suburbs.

At work

Some 64 per cent of Romanians were recorded to be “at work” with 20 per cent employed in the accommodation and food sectors, 12 per cent in wholesale and retail trade and 11 per cent in construction.

A total of 535,475 non-Irish nationals from 200 different countries live in the State out of a total population of 4,761,865, according to the April 2016 census. This means 11.6 per cent of the population recorded in 2016 was made up of people born outside the State, a drop from 12.2 per cent in 2011.

Poles make up the largest group of foreign nationals living in Ireland with 112,515 people living across Ireland, followed by 103,113 UK nationals and 36,552 Lithuanians. However, it is worth noting the last census was carried out just two months before the UK Brexit referendum which has resulted in a five-fold increase in the number of British nationals applying for Irish citizenship.

Oldest

The Brazilian population in Ireland has also increased substantially in recent years with 13,640 living in the State according to the 2016 census, up from 8,704 in 2011. Some 64 per cent of Brazilians live in Dublin but there are also high concentrations in Gort, Roscommon and Naas.

Of all 10 nationalities profiled by the Central Statistics Office in its latest study, the Brazilian population was the youngest with an average age of 29.9 years. Romanians were the second youngest at 30.5 years. The oldest foreign national populations in Ireland were UK nationals at an average of 46.7 years and Germans at an average of 40.5 years.

Polish nationals had the largest number of people with post-graduate degrees. Latvians, Lithuanians and people from the UK had the highest rates of separation and divorce when compared with rates in the State , while Spaniards, Brazilians, Italians and French were most likely to be single. UK nationals had the lowest labour force participation due to the high proportion of retired people while a quarter of all metal workers, male bakers and flour confectioners in Ireland were Polish.