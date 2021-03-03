Illegal adoption: Rapporteur calls for access to birth certificates

The Special Rapporteur for Child Protection has criticised the lack of knowledge on illegal adoptions in Ireland and demanded legislation allowing access to birth certificates “without further delay”.

Professor Conor O’Mahony’s comments come ahead of an extensive RTÉ Investigates programme on Wednesday examining the legacy and ongoing problems surrounding the practice of illegal adoptions.

Separately, a report investigating a sample of potential cases is due to be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday and could be published next week.

Prof O’Mahony said the RTÉ documentary, which interviews 10 affected people, provides further evidence of birth records being falsified in contravention of existing laws.

“The impact of this on the people affected is significant and ongoing. It is unsatisfactory that so little is known about the full extent of this practice,” he said.

“While the prevailing culture of secrecy and the passage of time may make it impossible to comprehensively identify all cases, it is vital that every reasonable effort be made to fill in the blanks in the lives of as many as possible of those affected.”

He has called for several actions including the enactment of adoption-tracing legislation “without further delay, that gives all adopted persons unconditional access to their birth and adoption records”. Importantly, he added, the sensitive issue of providing contact information for birth parents could be handled separately to allay privacy concerns.

Efforts must also be made to secure all adoption records not yet in the State’s possession, he said, as well as an “in-depth review aimed at identifying cases of illegal adoptions”.

On Tuesday, Cabinet is due to be briefed on the findings of a review launched by former minister for children Katherine Zappone into a sample of potentially illegal adoption registrations from some 150,000 records held by Tusla, the child and family agency, the Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI), and an assortment of adoption agencies.

The sample was to contain about 13,500 cases but the final number is as yet unclear. The process was due to involve an independent investigator examining a “targeted sampling” of files for signs of incorrect registrations as had been discovered in files from the St Patrick’s Guild adoption agency.

Birth certificates

On Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the historic events as wrong and completely unacceptable. “Enormous trauma has been placed on people as a result of this illegality,” he said.

The Government is due to publish heads of Bills on legislation that would allow adopted people access to their birth certificates, a commitment made in the wake of the controversial Mother and Baby Homes Commission report.

The Government has been criticised for how long the process has taken and both Sinn Féin and Labour have published their own Bills.

In the Dáil on Wednesday, the Taoiseach said the legislative priority was to help those who were approached by Tusla “and essentially told they are not who they thought they were and their parents are not those who they thought they were”.

“They cannot get access to the most basic information any human being should have access to,” he said.

Mr Martin was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who had called for “a transparent and inclusive investigation into Ireland’s adoption system as a whole, because this was yet another massive failure and abuse by the State in its treatment of women and children”.

Ms McDonald said the State needs to end discrimination against adopted people in accessing their personal records.

The effects on those who have fallen foul of the system is set out in Wednesday evening’s RTÉ Investigates programme, which gives various accounts of adoption experiences.

Mary Flanagan, who was adopted illegally in 1961 but only found out in 2019, cannot access her birth information.

“I don’t have an identity... I don’t know where my roots are,” she told the programme. “All I can think is that it’s like a tree fallen over and the roots are gone.”