Steve Aiken formally resigns as Ulster Unionist Party leader

Outgoing leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Steve Aiken has formally resigned as party leader, stating he was “aware of his limitations”.

In a press conference at the Great Hall at Stormont, Mr Aiken was flanked by party chairman Danny Kennedy as well as MLAs Doug Beattie and Robbie Butler, the two men who have been tipped to replace him.

Former submarine commander Mr Aiken said: “I have taken this difficult decision because, more than ever, unionism and those in Northern Ireland who believe in the union need a clear political voice.”

He said the UUP had delivered for the people of Northern Ireland, but added: “I am, however, self-aware enough to realise that our party, despite our strengths, is not breaking through. I am also very aware of my limitations and, despite successes over the past 19 months, I realise that a change in leadership is needed.”

Mr Aiken has said he will stay in position until a successor is found.

DUP changes

Meanwhile, Edwin Poots has circulated his “manifesto for reform” to the Democratic Unionist Party’s electoral college.

The minister for agriculture for Northern Ireland is seeking to replace Arlene Foster as party leader.

In the five-page document, Mr Poots pledges “real and meaningful” changes within the DUP that he said will put decision-making back into the hands of elected representatives.

“It is clear reform of our party is needed and my agenda for change has resonated with you,” he wrote to the MLAs and MPs who will decide the leadership contest this Friday.

Mr Poots said his manifesto set a “clear direction of travel” that he would immediately take forward on first day of office and, after consulting with party members on his plans, he would present his package of reforms to the DUP executive for approval by end of June.

Mr Poots said he wanted to provide an “inclusive model of representation from every level of the party” to deliver a “coherent and disciplined organisation”.

He said he will reinvigorate the press arm of the party to refocus on internal and external messaging.

Mr Poots said an independent review of party’s staffing model would also be undertaken. – PA