Sinn Féin’s Brian Stanley to make personal statement to Dáil

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley will make a personal statement to the Dáil this afternoon following controversies over two separate tweets.

Mr Stanley, head of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), took a week away from politics at the request of party leader Mary Lou McDonald. He also deleted his social media accounts following criticisms of two separate messages.

Mr Stanley is scheduled to give his statement at 4.09pm and has five minutes to speak

Ms McDonald has already indicated Mr Stanley will not be announcing his resignation at head of the PAC today. Sources have said Mr Stanley will explain why he sent the two controversial messages and “set out his stall”.

The first tweet was written on November 28th in which Mr Stanley referenced the Kilmichael Ambush in 1920 and the Narrow Water Massacre in Warrenpoint, Co Down, in 1979, claiming they were “the 2 IRA operations that taught the elite of d British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners”.

Less than 24 hours after apologising for that tweet, Mr Stanley was forced to defend himself against alleged homophobia in a tweet posted on the day Leo Varadkar became Fine Gael leader in 2017.

In that message Mr Stanley wrote “yippee 4 d tory. it’s Leo. U can do what u like in bed but don’t look 4 a pay rise the next morning.”

Following criticism, Mr Stanley said his record on campaigning for gay rights “speaks for itself”.

“Some people have set out to try and twist this in some way. I don’t have to apologise to anyone because my record on gay rights stands for itself. I campaigned in every campaign for gay rights. I grew up in an Ireland where gay people were criminalised. I grew up in an Ireland where women were treated appallingly. So I don’t have any apology to make to anybody.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the message about Mr Varadkar is something that Mr Stanley needs to account for when he speaks in the Dáil today. He said he would not comment on whether the Sinn Féin TD should step down from his role as the head of the PAC until Mr Stanley has had a chance to make his statement.

Meanwhile members of the Oireachtas public petitions committee will decide this afternoon whether to meet on Thursday to hear from Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne about a recent interview with Tipp FM.

Mr Browne was forced to adjourn the first official meeting of the committee last Thursday after members called on him to explain comments about the IRA and party discipline.

The Tipperary TD said that apologies “should stop” when asked about IRA killings during the Troubles and Sinn Féin’s approach to their remembrance.

In the wake of former Sinn Féin member Christine O’Mahony leaving the party after a member called to her door to ask her to remove critical tweets, Mr Browne also said he had gone to the homes of members with whom he disagreed.

Separately, Mr Browne apologised for sharing controversial Facebook posts in recent years, including one pushing a conspiracy theory that the 9/11 attacks in the United States were faked.