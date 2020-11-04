Micheál Martin faces some internal Fianna Fáil criticism over defence of Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil Ministers have faced a barrage of criticism from party backbenchers about the way they defended Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during the controversy over a leaked document.

The Fine Gael leader survived a Dáil grilling by opposition TDs on Tuesday night over his leak of a new GPs’ contract in 2019 to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who was then head of a GP group set up to rival the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), with which the then government had negotiated the new contract.

A number of prominent TDs in Fianna Fáil have taken issue with the manner in which senior figures in the party came to the defence of the Tánaiste.

Some have been particularly exercised that the Taoiseach did not use stronger language in his initial response to the controversy which emerged at the weekend when reported by Village magazine.

A number of backbench TDs have also privately criticised his comments on Monday he had confidence in the Tánaiste on Monday, over 24 hours ahead of Mr Varadkar’s statement to the Dáil.

The issue will feature at the weekly parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of that meeting, the Sligo TD Marc MacSharry said he was very unhappy with the way in which Mr Martin and Fianna Fáil ministers had backed Mr Varadkar since the weekend and not called out his actions more strongly.

“As an individual member of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, I am appalled that without any debate internally in the party we have essentially said ‘Yes sir, yes three bags full Leo’ and said to him there is one set of rules for us and no rule for you.”

Mr MacSharry said was Fianna Fáil being asked to subscribe to different standards depending on who the protagonists were. Contrasting the handling of the controversy with those that led to the departure of Fianna Fáil ministers Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary, Mr MacSharry said the last Fine Gael minister to leak part of a document was Phil Hogan when he was a junior minister over 25 years ago and he had to resign his position on foot of it. The leak related to the budget.

Mr Calleary resigned after the Oireachtas golf dinner, while Mr Cowen was sacked after revelations about a drink driving incident four years ago.

Referring to the copy of the draft GP contract sent by Mr Varadkar to Dr Ó Tuathail, Mr MacSharry said it was a “confidential document and not for circulation”.

He added: “I don’t see why we have to do everything we can to pull Fianna Fáil down to 11 per cent support, with the leader leading the charge for Fine Gael.”

A senior Fianna Fáil source pointed out that Mr Martin’s comments on Monday, in which he said he had confidence in Mr Varadkar, had been made in response to a specific question.

The source said a counterfactual scenario of the Taoiseach saying he had no confidence in the Tánaiste, or reserving his opinion on that question, would have led to the end of the Government.

“The leaders had spoken extensively during the weekend and Micheál Martin was just being fair to him and taking what he said at face value.”

A high-profile Fianna Fáil TD also drew attention to the contrasting treatment faced by Fianna Fáil ministers who found themselves enmeshed in public controversy.

Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan criticised the “complicated and contorted narrative” he said was constructed by Mr Varadkar, and which he said did not stand up to scrutiny.

“My view is that that the Tánaiste’s motivation is irrelevant. If a civil servant had disclosed a confidential document they would have been in very significant trouble,” he said.

Mr Varadkar insisted his only motivation was to get the deal accepted by GPs, and said he had nothing to gain.

Mr O’Callaghan, speaking on RTÉ radio, said it was “important Fianna Fáil calls out something when it’s wrong”.

He said: “We don’t shy away from it because of political convenience. That is an important point that needs to be emphasised.”

Mr O’Callaghan said he had not seen too many Fine Gael TDs come out to defend Mr Cowen or Mr Calleary. A Fine Gael spokesman later pointed out Minister for State Damien English had defended Mr Cowen on radio.

Mr Martin, speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, said Mr Varadkar had admitted what he had done was not best practice, was not appropriate, was wrong and an error of judgement, and he had accepted that and apologised.

Minister of State Niall Collins was one of the ministers who defended Mr Varadkar’s response to the controversy.

“The Fianna Fáil position is very clear,” he told The Irish Times. “What Leo Varadkar did was wrong. We accepted the explanation on motivation and why he did it.

“Fianna Fáil could not have stayed silent to on this. We were going to be asked to appear on the media and could not go into hiding on it.

“People have said the treatment of Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary were different but Barry himself has said that the circumstances of his case were very different.

“We are in a coalition government and that means we have to as a party face the choices and consequences that involves.”