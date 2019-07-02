Johnson says backstop is ‘moral blackmail’, Hunt says it has to ‘change or go’

Boris Johnson has accused the European Union of “moral blackmail” over the Northern Ireland backstop as he insisted he would never allow the return of a hard border with the Republic.

In the latest Tory leadership hustings held in Belfast, both Mr Johnson and his rival Jeremy Hunt insisted the backstop had to go if there was to be a Brexit deal with Brussels.

Both Mr Johnson and his opponent in the leadership race for the Conservative party leadership and for British prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, are in Belfast on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson told party members he had felt so strongly over the issue he had resigned from Theresa May’s Cabinet over the the Chequers plan which included the backstop. (What is the backstop? - Simon Carswell explains)

“Under no circumstances, whatever happens, will I allow the EU or anyone else to create any kind of division down the Irish Sea or attenuate our Union,” he said.

“That is why I resigned over Chequers. It is a terrible moral blackmail it puts on the UK government. We can’t have that. “The way to protect the Union is to come out the EU whole and entire. Solve the border issues where they belong in the FTA (free trade agreement) we are going to do.”

Mr Hunt, the British Foreign Secretary, said that he also had opposed the backstop in cabinet but had not made his misgivings public. He said he opposed the measure, intended to ensure there is no return of a hard border on the island of Ireland, because it meant the UK could be trapped in the EU customs regime indefinitely. “I do recognise that we are never going to have a deal to leave the EU with the backstop. So it has to change or it has to go,” he said.

“I was one of the people who argued against accepting the backstop in the Cabinet, but I think it is important the prime minister has a loyal foreign secretary so I kept those discussions private.

“But that has to change and we have to find a different solution.”

Earlier Mr Johnson told Tory members in Belfast there will “under no circumstances” be a hard border on the island, saying the issue will be resolved in a free trade deal after Brexit.

“Of course we need to sort out the problems of the Northern Irish border, where those problems should be sorted out in the context of the free trade deal that we are going to do when we have left on October 31st,” Mr Johnson said.

“I think it’s absolutely vital here in Northern Ireland to stress two things.

“Number one: that we will under no circumstances have a hard border. There will be no physical checks or infrastructure at the border in Northern Ireland.

“And number two: we will make sure we have an exit from the EU, a Brexit, that allows the whole UK to come out entire and undivided and we keep our union absolutely intact.”

Earlier, Mr Hunt gave the Tory leadership hustings his commitment to get powersharing back up and running in Northern Ireland.

He said: “First of all it’s totally unacceptable that politicians who are paid to run the NHS, to run the schools, to promote inward investment are not turning up to work and doing their job. “We have to be absolutely clear, this is a big abdication of responsibility and they need to get back to delivering what was a fundamental tenet of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement which was that devolved assembly. “What would I do as prime minister? Well, I think the lesson of that historic achievement back in 1998 is that the only way to do this is with the personal involvement of the prime minister.

“I think Theresa May has been very committed to Northern Ireland and to the union but I give you this commitment that I too as prime minister will put in the time personally to get that assembly back up and running.” - PA