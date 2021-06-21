Jeffrey Donaldson confirms he is to run for leadership of DUP

Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed he will run as a candidate for the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

The Lagan Valley MP said the Northern Ireland protocol would be his primary focus if elected to succeed Edwin Poots who resigned last week after just 21 days in the role.

Mr Donaldson previously narrowly lost out to Mr Poots in his bid for the leadership, amid a public rift in the party.

“It is with optimism for the future and recognition of the challenges facing Northern Ireland that today, I put my name forward for the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party,” Mr Donaldson said.

”Now, more than ever, we need to unite in the face of the threats posed to Northern Ireland by the protocol.

”Make no mistake, this is the number one issue facing our country, our people and our place within the United Kingdom.

“If elected, I will ensure that the Government doesn’t just listen, but recognises the need to take decisive action to deal quickly with the protocol.

”A failure to act will undoubtedly have consequences for the stability of our political institutions and the prosperity of our economy.”

On Monday, Mr Poots suggested the protocol be put to a referendum.

The post-Brexit arrangements are undemocratic and change the constitutional position of the North, and if they can’t be scrapped then a vote is needed on the change, he said.

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly, the North’s agriculture minister said the fundamental issues around the protocol were whether it was democratic and whether it changed the region’s constitutional status within the UK.

“And it does change the constitution,” he said. “Therefore, if you want to change the constitution you should ask the people.”