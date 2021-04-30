Foster to leave DUP after standing down as party leader – reports

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster is to leave the Democratic Unionist Party when she stands down as party leader, according to reports.

After five years at the helm, Ms Foster announced on Wednesday she would resign from the role on May 28th and as the First Minister at the end of June.

It followed a heave against her from a significant majority of her party’s Assembly members and MPs, who signed a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

On Friday, BBC NI reported Ms Foster will also leave the party, to which she defected from the Ulster Unionist Party in 2004.

It is reported that Ms Foster no longer believes the DUP is the party she joined and that it is moving in a different direction. It is understood the Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA informed her constituency association on Thursday.

There is speculation she may join the House of Lords.

The North’s minister of agriculture Edwin Poots has announced he is to stand for the leadership of the DUP.

There is speculation that MP Jeffrey Donaldson will consider over the weekend whether he will challenge Mr Poots for the role.

However, as an MP he will not be able to assume the role of First Minister.

Observers have suggested the possibility of a joint leadership, with Mr Donaldson leading the party from Westminster and Mr Poots leading at Stormont.

MP Gavin Robinson has also been mentioned as a potential challenger.

‘Defender of unionism’

Economy minister Diane Dodds declined to be drawn on her own future as a minister following Ms Foster’s resignation.

“Well, you know, everyone serves at the discretion of the leader and I accept and respect that,” she said. “For now I will continue to do my job as the economy minister to set about helping the economy to recover and rebuild and reboot.”

Ms Dodds paid tribute to the outgoing DUP leader. “Arlene has always been a great defender of unionism and leader of the party and First Minister of Northern Ireland,” she said. “The party will now set about the process of electing its new leader and after that it is an internal party matter and we will continue that process next week.”

Ms Dodds insisted any new leader would need to appeal to a “broad” range of unionists.

“That new leader will have to have a broad coalition of support for the union, and will have to build that broad coalition of support for the union within Northern Ireland. And of course we know that they will be able to do that,” she said. – Additional reporting from PA