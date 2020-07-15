Cowen ‘surprised and disappointed’ after being sacked on the phone by Micheál Martin

Former minister for agriculture Barry Cowen said last night he was “surprised and disappointed” by the decision by Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin to sack him.

Mr Martin removed Mr Cowen after he refused to make a second public statement about a drink driving ban imposed on him four years ago after he was found to be over the legal limit while driving home from the All-Ireland final from Dublin to Offaly.

In a development to the 10-day controversy arising from the 2016 incident, Mr Martin rose to his feet shortly before 9pm to announce he had sacked Mr Cowen. It is a little over a fortnight since he was appointed to the position. While Mr Cowen had made an unreserved apology in the Dáil last week, new disclosures had come to light since then over the Garda report of the incident which suggested Mr Cowen might have tried to avoid a Garda checkpoint.

It is virtually unprecedented for a Minister to be dismissed just two weeks after a government is formed. The only shorter ministerial career was that of newly appointed minister for defence Jim McDaid who handed back his portfolio on the same day he was nominated by then taoiseach Charlie Haughey in 1991 over a photo of him with an IRA Maze prison escaper.

In a lengthy statement issued on Tuesday night on Twitter, Mr Cowen criticised the Taoiseach’s decision to sack him on Tuesday evening, only hours after publicly backing him in the Dáil.

He said he Taoiseach informed him by phone that he was being sacked adding that he was “both surprised and disappointed” .

“Ten days ago and this afternoon the Taoiseach believed my failure of 2016 didn’t warrant my removal from office but he now appears to have changed his mind based on a Pulse report I gave him this morning,” Mr Cowen said.

“Unfortunately the decision of the Taoiseach to remove me from office, when he supported me this afternoon in the Dáil, has undermined and potentially prejudiced my entitlement to fair process.”

Mr Cowen said he had “sought an explanation - not as a government minister but as a citizen - as to how details relating to the incident were leaked to the media.

“The authorities have agreed to investigate the matter. One point warrants emphasis: at no time did I attempt to evade the Gardaí. Had I done so, the charges brought against me would, quite correctly, have been of a different tenor to those with which I was charged. I am responsible for the offence with which I was convicted 4 years ago not for an inaccurate Garda entry on Pulse about that event.”

It is understood that earlier Mr Cowen had been asked to resign by Mr Martin but that he had refused the request.

Mr Martin told the Dáil that following discussions with Mr Cowen on Monday night and again on Tuesday morning “and having seen the Garda report this morning, it was my view that it raised additional issues requiring further explanation and clarification. I made this view clear to him and gave him space today to consider the matter further.

“However, he has decided that he is not prepared to address this allegation publicly and will not make any further statement or answer any questions on the issue in this House.”

“This decision has created a situation where legitimate doubts and additional questions are being raised, and Government colleagues are expected to address these. This is simply untenable.

“It is my view that Minister Cowen had an obligation to come before the House. It is also my view that this issue is damaging to the ongoing work of Government.”