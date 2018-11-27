Youths throw golf balls and bricks at each other in Belfast disturbance

More than 100 youths threw golf balls and broken bricks at each other in a night of anti-social behaviour in Belfast on Monday evening.

Three vehicles were damaged in the incident. Police have issued a warning to parents and young people for engaging in fights and criminal damage in the Lower Ormeau, Markets and Donegall Pass areas in recent nights.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said, “We really need parents and young people to take responsibility for their actions.

“We suspect some of these recent incidents have been arranged by young people using social media, so this is something parents and guardians really need to address.

“Getting involved in anti-social and criminal behaviour at best can result in a criminal record which can affect travel, education and employment opportunities in the future. At worst, someone could be seriously injured or killed.”