Winning ticket for €7.3m Lotto jackpot was sold in Clifden

The winning ticket for Saturday’s Lotto jackpot worth more than €7.3 million was sold in Clifden, Co Galway.

The National Lottery said the jackpot winner has yet to make contact, and it is urging people from the town and those holidaying in the area to check their tickets. The shop that sold the winning ticket is due to be revealed by the National Lottery on Tuesday.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 18, 36, 40 and 42 with the bonus number 16.

“We can reveal that this winning ticket worth more than €7.3 million was sold in Clifden, the town often referred to as the capital of Connemara,” a spokesman for the National Lottery said.

“While we will announce the lucky store which sold this ticket tomorrow, we are now asking Lotto players who live in Clifden or for those who may be holidaying in the area to check their Lotto tickets very carefully to see if they are Ireland’s newest multimillionaire.

“If you are this lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800-666222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

This latest win is the eighth Lotto jackpot win so far in 2020, with a total of more than €41 million claimed in prizes thus far this year.