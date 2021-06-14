Weather forecast for this week and coming weekend is not so good

After a weekend of glorious sunshine, Met Éireann says the forecast for the coming week and next weekend is not so good.

The forecast is for showers mostly in the west in the days ahead, with eastern areas mostly dry.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said after the hottest day of the year so far on Sunday – temperatures hit 25.7 degrees in Dublin’s Phoenix Park – temperatures will return to more normal values this week. She said temperatures in the mid to late teens would dominate, with the west coast feeling a little cooler.

Tuesday may see some fine weather on the east coast with temperatures as high as 21 or 22 degrees, she said, but by next weekend the weather is set to become more unsettled, with rain at times.

Monday started with dry conditions for most areas with hazy sunny spells, though scattered showers are expected to the north and northwest. The best of the sunshine will be over the southern half of the country. Not as warm and humid as previous days with highest temperatures up to 19 degrees in the southeast.

Monday night will be largely dry with a mix of patchy cloud and clear spells. Cloud will begin to thicken in the west towards morning.

Tuesday will be generally dry with sunny spells over the midlands, east and south tomorrow. However, it will be cloudier in the southwest, west and north with rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic through the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in the midlands, east and south, but cooler elsewhere with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Rather breezy too with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

By Tuesday night rain and drizzle will gradually extend eastwards, becoming lighter and patchier. Eastern counties will see very little rain. A clearance will spread from the west later in the night. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds.

Wednesday will offer a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers. The showers will be mostly over the western half of the country with eastern counties holding mainly dry. Cool in the west with highs of 14 to 16 degrees, milder elsewhere with highs of 16 to 19 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds, easing later.

Thursday will be another day of halves: Showers again mostly over the western half of the country and drier conditions in the east. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees, in a light northwest breeze.

It will be a mostly dry day on Friday with just a few passing showers. Rather cloudy, but winds will be light so it will feel quite pleasant in any sunny spells. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees.

Rain will likely push in from the west through Saturday, with further rain at times for all areas on Saturday night and Sunday. Breezy at times too with temperatures slightly below average for June.