Cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run collision in Dublin

A cyclist in his early 20s is in a critical condition in hospital following a hit-and- run collision in Dublin’s north inner city on Sunday night.

The young man was struck by a car on Sheriff Street Upper shortly after 9pm.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

The car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic collision investigators and local scenes of crime officers.

A car understood to have been involved in the collision was found abandoned a short distance away on Guild Street and has been removed for forensic examination.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car and anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station (01) 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.