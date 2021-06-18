Waterford hotel damaged by overnight fire

A hotel in Co Waterford has been damaged by a fire which broke out in the early hours of Friday.

Shortly after 1am gardaí and emergency services were alerted that a fire had broken out at The Ocean hotel in Dunmore East.

No injuries were reported.

A number of crew from Dunmore East, Tramore and Waterford city fire services attended the incident and the fire was successfully put out.

The scene is currently being preserved and a technical examination of it is pending.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.