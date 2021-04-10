Warmer weather to coincide with lifting of 5km travel restrictions

A freezing night is in store for many places with widespread frost and some icy stretches in places.

The unseasonable cold spell brought showers to parts of Donegal and north-west Ulster on Saturday with day-time temperatures down to just three degrees in places.

Temperatures will fall to minus 3 in northern parts overnight and it will stay cold on Sunday with afternoon highs of just 5 to 9 degrees.

It will be another cold night on Sunday night, but next week should see a return to more normal temperatures for the time of year.

From Monday people will be able to travel more than 5 km and anywhere within their counties as Covid-19 restrictions begin to lift.

Temperatures will gradually increase during the week reaching 13 degrees on Wednesday.

Met Éireann forecaster Gavin Gallagher said the weather will get warmer by an average of a degree a day.

By next weekend it should feel pleasantly warm especially in western areas with highs of between 15 and 16 degrees.

There will also be clear skies at night leading to frost in places.