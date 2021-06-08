‘Warm and welcoming’ mood in Dublin as no major incidents reported on Monday

An Garda Síochána reported no major incidents in Dublin’s city centre on Monday night, as a “warm and welcoming” mood prevailed as outdoor dining resumed in the capital and across the country.

The preceding three bank holiday weekend nights saw disruption and disorder on some crowded central Dublin streets, with more than 35 arrests for alleged public order offences. Gardaí came under fire from glass bottles and other missiles, while young drinkers were also seen climbing on top of moving vehicles and setting fire to a bin.

As a result of the disorder, many of the city’s streets were restricted to the public on Saturday and Sunday nights, with the Garda public order units deployed to clear drinkers from much of the city centre.

However, a more positive atmosphere held on Monday evening, as drinkers and diners filled outdoor tables along the previously disrupted South William Street and South Anne Street.

Richard Guiney, chief executive of the We Are Dublin Town business representative group said Monday was a success for newly reopened restaurants, cafes and pubs. “We are pleased with how things went yesterday. It was what we had hoped for,” Mr Guiney said, adding there was a good Garda presence around.

“Hopefully this is what we are going to have for the summer: a nice, warm and welcoming feel to the city,” he said.

Mr Guiney noted that there had also been a “pretty good atmosphere” around the city on Saturday afternoon and early evening. “Later in the evening there were some folks, unfortunately, who were intent on mischief, and that didn’t bode well for the city.”

Controlled drinking

The reopening of hospitality “certainly helped” bring about a joyous ambience on Monday, he said, and there could be some “tweaking” of the licensing laws to help keep outdoor drinking under control.

“The designated areas for businesses to work with their patrons is the way forward. It takes away the whole confusion of who is a patron of a business and who has arrived with alcohol and is drinking it in the street and behaving badly,” he added.

This structure helps too with keeping street mess to a minimum, he said, as businesses are responsible for maintaining their allocated outdoor space.

Mr Guiney said the installation of additional bins and toilets appeared to improve the cleanliness and smell of the city. Going forward, further planning is needed to ensure public transport, cleaning services, facilities and police resources aid people’s enjoyment of the city throughout the summer.

He added: “Nothing is going to deter antisocial behaviour quicker than pro-social behaviour . . . We want to make sure this is a safe and welcoming environment for families, young people – everyone.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said the city centre felt “bizarrely different” on Monday evening compared to the preceding nights, where a minority of individuals caused significant disruption.

Ms Chu said she “couldn’t believe” some of the antisocial behaviour she saw in person and online in Dublin throughout the weekend. While many of this small cohort were younger, some of those she witnessed causing trouble looked to be as old as 30, she said, adding that she will be meeting with Garda representatives to gain a better understanding of the situation.

“Yesterday was different,” she said, speculating that the large numbers of families and people enjoying outdoor dining brought about an atmospheric shift for the better.

“No matter how badly behaved you are if you go down a street and see families there is a sense you have to act somewhat accordingly,” she said.

Most of the people in town on Monday evening were out for a “pint or bite” and were seated in designated areas, she said, adding that she would encourage people to come in and enjoy Dublin’s city centre.